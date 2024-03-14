Ranking All Of The New York Times Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

One thing about me is that I LOVE a good routine. There’s something about having a sense of consistency throughout my day that helps to reduce some of my stress, especially as finals season approaches. The second thing you should know about me is that I am incredibly competitive and will stop at nothing to win. And the third thing? I’m a bit of a nerd. All this is to say that I am the biggest fan of the New York Times’ daily word games and playing them one by one makes my day feel complete.

With all that being said, here is my definitive ranking of the New York Times games:

I’m not saying these rankings are set in stone or anything, but this is pretty indicative of how I feel after lots of time spent playing these games. At the end of the day, I guess what matters is that you’re having fun! And that you’re getting a good Daily Mini completion time. That actually matters most to me, if we’re being honest.