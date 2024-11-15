Nighttime Nostalgia: 5 Childhood Movies to Watch this Fall

Some of my best memories growing up involve the movies I watched with my friends and cousins. From getting all of our blankets and pillows from the closet and putting them on the floor, to popping popcorn and putting it into our popcorn bowl, there are definitely a few movies I remember loving when I was younger. And what better time than fall, when the weather cools down and the sun sets earlier, to rewatch some of your fave movies?
- Enchanted
A cult classic. For all the girls that were princesses for Halloween and had dedicated princess themed birthday parties, this one’s for you. The switch from animation to live action honestly needs to be studied and I remember being amazed by it as a kid, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we need to see if it holds up or not.
- Aquamarine
If you want to switch it up a bit and are more of a mermaid fan, maybe it’s time to be nostalgic for summer and channel your inner Addison Rae. I think we all are missing summer a bit right now, and what better way to bring ourselves back than watching one of the best summer movies. From Aquamarine’s amazing hair to her starfish earrings, everyone wanted to be her growing up, and it’s still is a very popular Halloween costume. So, if you want to channel that energy going into the holidays, maybe try out this one for a rewatch. It could be a fun one!
- Beverly hills chihuahua
Also for those who miss summer, Beverly Hills Chihuahua is just a fun movie that immediately puts you in a good mood. Filmed in Los Angeles, the movie is super cute and takes me back to being a kid and having basically no responsibilities. This movie kept me engaged the entire time when I watched it growing up, and it honestly was one of the reasons why I wanted to go to college in Southern California.
- diary of a wimpy kid
Maybe you loved Rowley or secretly had a crush on Rodrick, this movie seems to be everyone’s favorite kids movie. The iconic Kesha music video is ingrained in my brain as one of my favorite scenes in the movie, and I think this movie honestly needs to be talked about more. It totally holds up today, so I think everyone should consider watching a movie from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid saga this fall as we get further into the school year.
- Bedtime Stories
Last but not least, a true hidden gem. You may or may not know this Adam Sandler classic, where he isn’t a dad (as he usually is), but the funny uncle. While it is kind of similar to Night at the Museum in a weird way, this movie is truly great (at least that’s how I remember it), and I think it deserves a proper rewatch. And what better way than getting everyone together for a good fall movie night.
All in all, these movies have shaped my childhood and are some of the most underrated movies that need a rewatch. So, get everyone together in the living room, pop some popcorn, wear your fave pajamas and get ready to destress from a hectic fall quarter.