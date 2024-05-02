This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I know that was a jarring title, and I can confirm that it is not clickbait: I really DO hate jeans. I wasn’t always like this, but I’ll give you my brief villain origin story; I woke up one day around the age of 14, saw myself in jeans and was so horrified that I never went back (aside from a brief experience last summer where jeans were part of the uniform for my job). That being said, I’ve now spent the last SIX years having to find other options. So without further ado, here are my top five alternatives as a long-time jean hater:

Flare leggings This probably feels a little obvious, but I’m prepared to share my opinion with the world and announce that I really DO think flare leggings are the best pants ever. I just think they’re so much comfier AND cuter. And you can get them in every different color for all your different outfits! With jeans out of the picture, you can probably find me in flares anytime the temperature dips below 70. Photo Courtesy of Forever 21 Denim Skirts Let me clarify that anti-jean does NOT mean anti-denim. Denim skirts are my pride and joy and absolutely a closet staple. No matter what your outfit vibe is, you can probably make a denim skirt work with it. They come in so many different forms and washes! They’re basically a pair of jeans if jeans looked cute on me (sorry to all the jean lovers out there). Her Campus Media tights under everything Dresses aren’t just for sunny, 80 degree days. With the simple addition of tights, you can rock your dresses and skirts all year round AND stay warm. Bike Shorts This one’s for you, Princess Diana. But seriously, how could you not want to take style inspo from her amazing crewneck and bike short looks?? It’s very effortless-comfy-cool-girl-chic if you ask me. Perfect for when you have a busy day ahead but still wanna look good running all your errands. Princess Polly Matching sets One of my most prized possessions is my mom’s Juicy Couture sweatshirt that she gave me. Tbh my philosophy is if you can wear a coordinated set, why wouldn’t you? It’s just too easy and it makes you look put together in no time – and you’ll definitely be able to have one of those “Oh, this? I just threw it on” moments. Photo via Nasty Gal

DISCLAIMER: I know how important jeans are to everyone else, and they absolutely rock them! My jean hatred extends exclusively to myself. But if you’re looking for other options to incorporate into your wardrobe, hopefully this can provide some sort of inspo. At the end of the day, you look best in the clothes that make YOU happiest.