My Favorite Beach Reads That Will Give You All The Summer Vibes

If there are two things that I love, it’s reading and going to the beach. As a (self-proclaimed) beach read expert, I have compiled a list of all of my favorite beach reads that I use when I need some good old summer vibes.

Malibu rising by taylor jenkins reid

One of my absolute favorite books from one of my absolute favorite authors. This book follows a group of siblings and the insane party that they throw at their house in Malibu every year. This book has complicated family dynamics, love stories, and people trying to find themselves. Honestly, what else could you need? And this book has all the surfing and beach vibes that definitely certify it as a beach read. Ballantine Books / Goodreads

People We Meet on vacation by emily henry

Ok, I know that Emily Henry (the queen of romance, in my opinion) literally has a book called “Beach Read,” but I just had to include this one. I think that this book is absolutely adorable, mostly because of the friends to lovers trope (and I am a complete sucker for friends to lovers tbh). This book is also told in dual time periods, which I think is so entertaining and really keeps me on my feet. I think that this book has all of the vibes of a perfect beach read: romance, humor, and vacation. Berkley / Goodreads

the five star weekend by elin hilderbrand

If there is a queen of beach reads, it is without a doubt Elin Hilderbrand. I am obsessed with her and her writing process (I mean, who doesn’t love the idea of sitting on a beach in a bikini and writing everyday? Sounds like the dream to me). But this is the book of hers that I have read the most recently, and I was absolutely enamored with it (as I am with most of her books). They all take place on the Nantucket island off the coast of Massachusetts, and have themes of friendship, family, romance, and some mystery. They are just easy and entertaining reads, but also contain substance, which makes any of her books perfect beach reads. Little, Brown and Company / Goodreads

everything i know about love by dolly alderton

I really just think that this is the perfect book for college students, no matter the season. This book is all about finding yourself and becoming a young adult, on top of being absolutely hilarious. If you’re looking for an advice-filled beach read, this is definitely the book for you! Penguin Books

the anthropocene reviewed by john green