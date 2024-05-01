This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

For many years, my love for ASMR was something not even my closest friends could pry out of me — specifically, my love for ASMR mukbang videos.

The word mukbang, or meokbang in Korean, is known as an eating show where the host broadcasts themselves eating various foods while interacting with their audience. This type of online content originates from South Korea in the 2010s, where live-streamers gained popularity consuming a variety of foods for their viewers. The trend has gained popularity since then and has merged with ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response), the multi-sensory experience of a “tingling” sensation viewers get with certain triggers.

ASMR mukbang videos today usually consist of a content creator eating various foods for a video or livestream, but rather than interacting with the audience, they focus on giving the viewer the full experience of the eating sounds. Although it’s definitely not content for everyone, I love it and wanted to share some of my favorite ASMR mukbang content creators with you!

Even though ASMR mukbangs might not be for everyone (trust, they took time to grow on me too), I hope that I introduced you to some cool new content creators or some interesting foods you might want to try!