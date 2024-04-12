Keeping Up With The Bridgerton Season 3 Release

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

A few things are getting me through the end of this academic year: sleeping in this summer, seeing my dogs again, and the Bridgerton Season 3 Release. For those of you who may not be familiar with the Bridgerton series, here is my quick pitch to you. Created by Chris Van Dusen and based on Julia Quinn’s novels, Bridgerton transports viewers to the always-sexy Regency era, following the lives and loves of the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family.

Each season focuses on a different sibling and their romantic entanglements, while various scandalous subplots keep fans and characters alike engaged throughout the season. Beyond its captivating drama, Bridgerton features excellent acting performances and amazing production value.

This May, fans can look forward to diving into the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Luke Newton and Nicole Coughlan. Let’s just say, this season promises to be especially… spicy. I don’t know if you’ve heard the story of how the actors literally broke set pieces during the shooting of one particular scene. Coughlan has even told interviewers that she has requested a PG version of the season to watch with her Catholic parents.

But it’s not just the central romance that has fans buzzing. Season 2 left off on a major cliffhanger for the friendship of Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. There have also been images and clips released of last year’s romantic leads, Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, playing featured roles in this upcoming season.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Personally, as a fan of Coughlan in her many television roles, I am so excited to see her play a romantic lead. Coughlan has been known for her comedic work, particularly in the television series Derry Girls and Big Mood. I feel like this role will build upon that experience, allowing her to take up space as an actress in a more impactful way. Additionally, all of the images that have been released so far have shown Coughlan in a gorgeous new wardrobe that will play a major role in her upcoming romance. Penelope’s new look is definitely one of the things I am most excited about.

While we are still a little over a month away from Bridgerton Season 3’s official premiere on May 16th, there are still many ways for fans to stay engaged with the series and its stars. Follow Bridgerton’s official Instagram page for exclusive interviews and sneak peeks, or keep an eye out for cast members making media appearances as they drum up excitement for the upcoming season. The Bridgerton Queen’s Ball experience is also still being offered in many major cities, like LA (where I’m writing from). And if you can’t wait, feel free to indulge in a rewatch of the previous seasons and the Queen Charlotte series.

So, dear reader, prepare your finest attire, for the Season 3 premiere is just around the corner, promising to sweep us off our feet once more.