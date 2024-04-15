Internet Viral Makeup Products Put To The Test

Shopping for makeup is my ultimate weakness. The urge to pick up a little lip gloss or blush is just too strong every time I pass a Sephora or Ulta. This habit, combined with my TikTok scrolling tendencies, has led me to try A LOT of makeup, especially products that have gone viral online. To better inform your purchases (if you’re equally as susceptible to influence) here are my thoughts on some recent “internet popular” finds:
- Armani Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer (Shade 11)
-
I want to apologize in advance for the price of this. 99% of the time, I’ll say you can find a drugstore dupe for any high-end product. Unfortunately, I’m afraid I’ve found an exception. When I saw Ashley Paige on TikTok use this, it looked so gorgeous and glowy, my matte product-hating self had to try it. She describes it as a blush, bronzer, and highlight all in one, and that’s a perfect description. I’ve also never had a product blend so effortlessly (and I’ve tried lots of cream blushes). I’m gonna be honest with you, in this case, the higher price tag = higher quality.
- Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
-
The verdict on this one? Pure hype and clever marketing. The more I’ve used it, the more I’ve realized how it barely lasts on my lips. Honestly, I think it might even be kind of drying. You’ll get better longevity and color payoff with lots of other options (cough cough Tower28 lip gloss or Rare Beauty glossy lip balm).
- Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint
-
Though I’m a big K-Beauty fan, these lip tints have grown to global notoriety. I feel like some Western brands are trying to emulate this formula, but you can’t beat the original. They give a very sheer, glossy wash of color (which is what I prefer), while also staining your lips so they last. I literally had to check several stores when I was in Korea to find these because many of the shades were often sold out.
- Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint
-
I really wanted to like this because of its unique, jelly-like formula. However, I really, really don’t recommend this. It dries down so quickly on the face, leaving virtually no time to blend. The times I’ve tried to use this, I’m left with little pink circular stains on my face (from the shape of the product) because it is just impossible to blend it out.
- Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer
-
Unlike the jelly tint, this one isn’t just a gimmick. It makes your face a little sticky, which is perfect for applying foundation over so that it lasts all day. If you have dry skin like me, this is the boost you need to keep your makeup looking fresh for hours.
Do I spend too much money on makeup? Probably. Though, I hope through my trial and error, I will have potentially saved you from falling prey to online influence.