I Tried Lingerie From Shein And The Results Were Shocking

As a college girl navigating life on a MAJOR budget, I found myself in a bit of a fashion dilemma. I wanted to start experimenting with lingerie. You know, the kind of dreamy, luxurious pieces that make you feel like you’re walking down the runway of LA Fashion Week. Brands like Victoria’s Secret and Savage X Fenty are basically the gold standard, with their stunning styles and vibrant color options. But, as a full-time student with rent, books, and late-night Doordash orders draining my bank account, those prices are not it.

Still, I did not want to completely miss out on the lingerie lifestyle, so I decided to look for alternatives that wouldn’t leave me broke. Here enters, my main girl SHEIN. If you’re like me, you probably have a love-hate relationship with SHEIN. On the one hand, it’s budget-friendly and has everything you could possibly want. On the other hand, quality isn’t always its strong suit.

So when I decided to try their lingerie section, I’ll admit, I was hesitant. Would it look as good in person as it does online? Would it hold up during intimate activities? But I figured, why not? Worst case, I lost $10 and have a new embarrassing sex story if I was heavily catfished by SHEIN.

Let me tell you, diving into SHEIN’s lingerie section was crazy within itself. There were silky sets, bold patterns, and a wide range of bodysuits that felt endless. I started adding pieces to my cart with cautious optimism, reminding myself to keep my expectations realistic. Before you decide to venture onto SHEIN to explore this section, let me warn you—it’s extremely explicit. You might want to brace yourself, as it showcases parts of the body that definitely should’ve been blurred.

When the package arrived (which was VERY fast after I had placed my order), I was shocked to find that the pieces looked almost exactly like the photos online. The colors were vibrant, and the lacy details were so beautiful. Trying them on? I felt like the sexiest woman alive, literally I was a goddess in that moment.

Of course, there were some not so great aspects. While all the pieces felt sturdy and decently-made, they were overly delicate and would most likely need to be hand-washed. For under $20 for 4 sets, I found they gave me the luxurious look I wanted while sticking to my budget. But overall, I have had no complaints and they served their purpose, if you get where I am coming from. GREAT memories were made.

Would I compare these to an expensive Victoria’s Secret set? Not really. But if you’re a college girl looking to explore your style, feel sexy, and treat yourself without feeling guilty about spending too much, SHEIN’s lingerie is worth it. Just read the reviews before purchasing! Lingerie doesn’t have to cost a fortune to make you feel fabulous.