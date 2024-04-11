This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

It was the afternoon of my 18th birthday. I was sitting with my best friend in the waiting room of a tattoo studio. I’d been dying to get a tattoo ever since middle school — demonstrated by my meticulously curated Pinterest board dating all the way back to 6th grade — and jumped on the first chance I had to get one without my mother’s approval. But just a few hours later, I was crying over it.

Just to ease your mind: no, I did not get a skull and crossbones on my left butt cheek or a giant star on my forehead (though, if that’s what you’re into, by all means do it). It’s a hydrangea — my mom and I’s favorite flower — on my ankle, about two inches long and wide.

I did quite a few things wrong when getting this tattoo. Firstly, I decided on the basic idea of getting a hydrangea while en route to my appointment. I chose my design while sitting in the waiting room, where my best friend and I were frantically searching up “hydrangea drawings” in under five minutes. Then, the artist said he couldn’t do the design as small as I wanted or on the area I imagined, and because I was too afraid to speak up for myself or back out, my tattoo ended up being twice the size I had imagined and in a different spot than I originally wanted. I remember sitting in my bed that night staring at my tattoo and finally admitting to myself, “Wow… I really hate it.”

Almost two years and a couple of tattoos later, I can safely say I no longer feel this way about my tattoo. It’s almost like a reminder of a funny story and a different time of my life every time I look at it. And although it took some time to get to this point, I figured I’d share a few things I did and thought about when learning to appreciate the tattoo I hated.

Cried. I felt really stupid after getting this tattoo. I went about it totally wrong and had multiple chances to back out, but I didn’t. I felt really embarrassed about ending up in this situation, and that feeling worsened anytime I told anyone about it. Even though I’d wanted a tattoo for a while, it was a jarring experience to get something permanent on my body. And it’s actually a pretty common thing to have a feeling of tattoo shock or regret! I let myself feel what I felt, reflected on the experience, and took it as a lesson for the future. So, to anyone reading this in the same situation as I was: it’s okay to feel the way you’re feeling. Photo by Maxim Hopman from Unsplash Let Time Do The Trick. After three days I knew I hated my tattoo and would get it lasered off. After three weeks I still disliked it, but was getting used to it. After three months I would pass by a mirror and suddenly remember I have a tattoo on my ankle. I remember staring at my tattoo over the first few days and picking apart every minor detail — that line is too dark, that leaf doesn’t look right, etc., etc. — and I can honestly say I have no recollection of these mistakes anymore. Putting something permanent on your body definitely takes time to get used to. Caitlyn Somers Reflected On My Experience. My logic after getting my first tattoo was, “if I get more that I really like, my bad feeling will go away!” So, I booked another appointment less than a month after my first tattoo, and to no surprise, I ended up bailing on it… And I’m really glad I did! By reflecting on what I liked and didn’t like about my tattoo and the experience I had, when I ended up getting another tattoo it was one that I knew I would like based on my taste and trust in the artist. And I love it — a little orange slice on my wrist! Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

All in all, my first tattoo experience was definitely not the best, which was nobody’s fault other than my own. But reflecting on what I did and thought to help me move past my initial discomfort, I can safely say that I turned this situation into a learning experience rather than a horror story. I don’t have plans on getting my first tattoo lasered off anytime soon, but I know it’s an option for me in the future if I really want to. Regardless of how you feel right now, I hope that these tips help you look at your new tattoo a little bit differently!