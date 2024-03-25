How I’m Making Spring My New Cuffing Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

So, unfortunately, my grand plan to have a partner by the new year didn’t work out. But you know, even as a chronically single person, I never give up hope. Spring has just begun and it’s the next best time to find some romance.

I plan to spend my spring reading overly intellectual books in the park or looking confused in the thrift store. I might even take a class in some pretentious major full of future business executives or the next big tech revolutionary.

But more importantly than that, I’m just going to try to put myself out there socially and hopefully romantically. I know this is not the case for everyone, but for me, college has been much more about the academics than the social life. Yes, I’ve gone to my fair share of frat and apartment parties. But at the end of the day, I will always put school and my career first. While I think this is a helpful mindset at times, I also see it hurting my need to have authentic connections with my peers. I am inadvertently closing myself off from new friends or partners. If it does not come naturally to me, then I do not seek it out.

It’s frustrating because I feel that as Gen Z, our entire lives (for many of us) have been geared towards having a successful career rather than meaningful connections. It is only now that I am finally old enough to make my own decisions that I realize “Oh, there are some things that are more important than an A+ or perfect attendance.” So, I have to do all of this unlearning from my past.

I guess what I am trying to say is that I intend to be more open and brave this spring. I am in a place where I know what I want from myself and from a romantic partner. I have no reason to not go out there and get it. Be it striking up a conversation with someone at a party or just giving out my Instagram handle to the hot barista at a coffee shop, I am ready to embarrass myself and get rejected a million times this spring.

The bottom line is that if so many people can manage to get cuffed in the fall, there is no reason that all of us hot, single people can’t do it in the spring.

Happy dating!