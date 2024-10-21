Here’s A Sneak Peak Of All The Latest Wicked Merch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Wicked is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated movie of the year and let’s be honest—we’re all obsessed in our own ways. With the release just weeks away, I’ve been preparing by blasting the soundtrack on repeat, especially “Defying Gravity” (because, obviously). But for some of us, the excitement isn’t just about the music—it’s all about the brand collaborations that have us geeking out even more. So, here are the top six Wicked-inspired collaborations that you absolutely need to check out!

As we patiently anticipate the release of Wicked, these collaborations are sure to hold us over! Whether it’s beauty products or interactive collector’s items, there’s a piece of Elphaba or Glinda waiting for you.