Here’s A Sneak Peak Of All The Latest Wicked Merch

Wicked is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated movie of the year and let’s be honest—we’re all obsessed in our own ways. With the release just weeks away, I’ve been preparing by blasting the soundtrack on repeat, especially “Defying Gravity” (because, obviously). But for some of us, the excitement isn’t just about the music—it’s all about the brand collaborations that have us geeking out even more. So, here are the top six Wicked-inspired collaborations that you absolutely need to check out!
- WICKED x Stanley
The Wicked X Stanley collab is an absolute wish come true for fans who want to add a little Oz magic to their hydration routine! Known for their stylish drinkware, Stanley has teamed up with Wicked to create a collection that’s both functional and fabulously on-theme. From emerald green tumblers inspired by Elphaba to the perfect pink Glinda cups, these pieces are perfect for keeping you hydrated while showing off your love for the movie.
- WICKED X CROCS
The Wicked X Crocs collaboration is serving up all of the magical vibes we didn’t know we needed! Bringing together Crocs’ iconic comfort and the enchanting world of Wicked, this collection gives fans a chance to show off their love from head to toe. With exclusive designs featuring Glinda-inspired pastels pink, plus themed Jibbitz charms for that extra touch of magic, these Crocs are the perfect mix of comfort and style. This collab adds a touch of Wicked to every step!
- WICKED X SQUISHMaLLOWs
The Wicked X Squishmallows collection is a dream for fans who love Wicked and anything cute and cuddly! Featuring adorable Squishmallows inspired by Elphaba and Glinda, this collection lets you bring a little bit of Oz into your everyday life. Not only are these plushies irresistibly soft and perfect for snuggling, but they also make the cutest addition to your home—whether you’re binge-watching Wicked clips or just relaxing.
- WICKED X REM BEAUTY
The Wicked X R.E.M Beauty collab is a blend of charm and Ariana Grande’s signature glam! This collection is a must-have for beauty lovers who want to bring a little bit of Oz into their makeup routine. Inspired by Elphaba’s bold vibes and Glinda’s glowing aesthetic, the collection features eyeshadow palettes, lip products and highlighters that let you create enchanting looks for any occasion.
- WICKED X BEIS
The Wicked X Beis collaboration is perfect for our out-of-state students! Beis, known for their stylish travel bags, has launched a collection that embodies the enchanting spirit of Wicked. Featuring eye-catching, sophisticated designs inspired by Elphaba and Glinda, these bags are perfect for all of your adventures—whether you’re jet-setting across the globe or heading to class. Get ready to elevate your travel game with these must-have pieces that make every journey a little more magical!
- WICKED X LEGO
The Wicked X LEGO collaboration is a delightful way to bring the magic of Wicked into your home! This exciting partnership allows fans to construct stunning LEGO sets that recreate beloved scenes and characters from the musical. Whether you’re building solo or hosting a LEGO night with friends, the Wicked X LEGO collection invites you to immerse yourself into the enchanting world of Wicked.
As we patiently anticipate the release of Wicked, these collaborations are sure to hold us over! Whether it’s beauty products or interactive collector’s items, there’s a piece of Elphaba or Glinda waiting for you.