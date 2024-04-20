Graduation Season And Your UCLA Checklist 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Graduation is coming up really soon, and it’s making those of us who are leaving school think about what’s next while also reflecting on our time at UCLA. Everyone has really different experiences throughout college, especially with so much to do, but there are a few things that I haven’t done that I think everyone should have on their UCLA checklist, too.

Go to Rocco’s and/or Barney’s If you have not heard about either of these bars you should definitely walk around Westwood and check them out. Rocco’s is famous for having lots of UCLA students and being quite the party; it has two locations, the other being in West Hollywood (and is deemed the better one). Barney’s is also in Westwood but has a different vibe and is bigger. They have trivia nights, karaoke nights, and drinks every night. I went there one time but it was so packed my friend and I couldn’t even find a seat. Photo by Jonathan Borba from Unsplash Undie Run The undie run is a staple. Many students wear pjs and run under the bridge by the Strathmore/Gayley intersection, jogging throughout the town and up to Royce Hall every year. This is one of the most iconic things to do at UCLA and so many people bring friends, run, and take pictures. Photo by Bruno Nascimento from Unsplash Take pics in front of Royce Hall It seems like everybody takes pictures in front of Royce and I believe it is for a good reason. Although you have to get over the public aspect and having people stop and look at you, I think the photos would be worth it. The architecture is stunning and it makes the perfect backdrop to any picture. Photo by Vonecia Carswell from Unsplash

There are so many fun things to do at UCLA but most important is building a community and finding friends in your time here. I have been lucky enough to meet some amazing people and have an overall pretty good experience at UCLA. I do think that trying the things on this list with friends will be fun before I graduate, and I encourage you all to do them too!