Every fall, I tug open a drawer, tossing neatly folded clothes onto the carpet in search of the blue and gold of my (carefully curated) UCLA closet. Whether you’re an oversized jersey girl or prefer a mini tank, piecing together your go-to gameday fit is a must.
En route to the Rose Bowl, compliments mix with the hum of the bus. The girl in front of me leans over her seat. “I love your skirt!” she says, pointing at my denim mini as the Pasadena heat settles on our shoulders. UCLA girls know how to do gameday best, and what better way to get inspired than by scrolling through Gardrobe, a virtual collab of closets, before hitting the bleachers?
- under the SoCAL sun
-
Garde Robe under the sun, gameday fit is for the quintessential SoCal girl. To complete the look slip on high-waisted shorts, a simple white cami, and pastel Adidas Sambas. For a pop of blue, and to avoid sunburn, finish off the outfit with a baseball hat. For the girl who’s got everything, a lipgloss and digital camera is an added bonus for touch ups and tailgate photoshoots.
- a touch of tomboy
-
Garde Robes, a touch of tomboy gameday pick includes oversized basketball shorts, a white cami, gold chunky jewelry, and a trusty pair of sambas. (Take it from me, a communal spool of ribbon will make you miss popular on the bus.) As strands of satin are cut and tied into a bow around loose braids, adding a fun touch to any outfit.
- sporty spice
-
Garde Robes sporty spice game day fit gives 90s cool. To complete the look, pull your hair into a vintage headband, slip on a jersey, and cinch your dark denim with a thrifted belt. Lastly, accessorize! you can’t go wrong with a pair of y2k sunglasses and some chunky gold hoops.
- polished and preppy
-
For a polished and preppy gameday outfit styled by Garderobe, choose a baby blue tank layered under a white denim shorts and jacket set. Complete the look with simple gold jewelry and vintage varsity pieces, like a Bruins baseball cap. The perfect fit for a snapshot in front of your sorority house before a Friday night football game!