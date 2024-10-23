This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Every fall, I tug open a drawer, tossing neatly folded clothes onto the carpet in search of the blue and gold of my (carefully curated) UCLA closet. Whether you’re an oversized jersey girl or prefer a mini tank, piecing together your go-to gameday fit is a must.

En route to the Rose Bowl, compliments mix with the hum of the bus. The girl in front of me leans over her seat. “I love your skirt!” she says, pointing at my denim mini as the Pasadena heat settles on our shoulders. UCLA girls know how to do gameday best, and what better way to get inspired than by scrolling through Gardrobe, a virtual collab of closets, before hitting the bleachers?