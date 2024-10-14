Concert Cravings? Treat Yourself to the Best Shows in LA this October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If busy class schedules, study guides, and late nights at the library have you missing festival season — you’re not alone! Thankfully, the live music scene in Los Angeles doesn’t run on a quarter system and caffeine, and is home to the best concerts all year round. Here are the best upcoming shows in LA this October you need to grab last-minute tickets for.

Charli xcx & Troye Sivan, Sweat Tour

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s collaborative, high-energy show will have you putting the ‘sweat’ in Sweat Tour. The iconic pop duo will take over the Kia Forum on October 15 and 16, 2024 to perform your favorites from brat, Bloom and more.

Wasia Project, Isotope Tour

The indie-pop and jazz duo, Wasia Project, is bringing their latest EP and short film, Isotope, live onstage. If you think you haven’t heard of them, think again: William Gao, one-half of Wasia Project alongside Olivia Hardy, is known for his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper, and their songs have appeared in the show. Wasia Project is playing at The Fonda Theater on October 16 and 17, 2024.

Remi Wolf, Big Ideas Tour

They’re fall season live music essentials: “magic and a guitar” and Remi Wolf. The Big Ideas Tour is coming to the Greek Theatre on October 16, 2024.

Tinashe, Match My Freak World Tour

If you don’t catch her while she’s in LA, you’ll be chasing her when she leaves. The Grammy Award-winning Tinashe’s Match My Freak World Tour is coming to the Greek Theatre on October 17, 2024.

Conan Gray, Found Heaven On Tour

Still seething with FOMO over Conan Gray’s milestone sold-out show at Madison Square Garden? You’d be a maniac not to grab last-minute tickets to Found Heaven On Tour at the Kia Forum on October 18, 2024.

Atarashi Gakko!, World Tour Pt. II

The Japanese girl group Atarashi Gakko! is supporting their latest album, AG! Calling, with a second round of their electrifying world tour. They’re taking the stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 19 and 20, 2024, and it’s two nights of dancing you won’t want to miss.

Suki Waterhouse, The Sparklemuffin Tour

Suki Waterhouse, the multitalented actress and indie-pop powerhouse, is currently touring her sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. It’s an exciting year for Waterhouse, who recently took the stage as an opener at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. She’s playing at the Greek Theatre on October 23, 2024.

Julien Baker, Fall Tour

The beloved boygenius guitar rocker is back for her first solo tour after the success of the record. She’s revisiting her entire solo discography and debuting new songs in an intimate setting, with shows at the Bellwether on October 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2024.

In a city with live shows ranging from R&B to jazz playing every night, last-minute plans are never hard to come up with. Treat yourself this fall, beat the box office rush, and grab your tickets for a night of music you’ll never forget.