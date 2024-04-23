Coachella 2024: A Festival for the Girlies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I’d like to preface this by saying that I watched Coachella from the comfort of my own bed, live streaming all the performances on Youtube. I am unfortunately not cut out for three days in the desert, but I DO love a good concert. Leading up to the festival, I kept hearing people say that the lineup was “mid” or “not that exciting”. The common denominator between all these haters? They were men.

Now that I’ve seen the first weekend’s performances, I feel confident in saying this might be the festival of my dreams. Coachella 2024 is truly a festival for the girls, and here’s my proof.

The biggest evidence here is the headliners, tbh. Between No Doubt with special guest Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and the literal legend Lana Del Rey herself, every night felt like a dream. The amount of Instagram stories I saw excited for “Lanachella” seemed like proof enough that the hype for this year’s lineup was definitely real.

We also need to talk about my own personal Super Bowl, aka the Friday lineup. Whoever scheduled Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Faye Webster at the same time clearly loves me and also wants to cause me great suffering. I made the impossible decision to watch the Chappell stream live (and she did NOT disappoint) but the Sabrina performance actually changed my life in ways I cannot describe. Specifically the Feather remix where she sang part of Lovefool.

The Coachella of my dreams was sufficiently rounded out by an incredible Renee Rapp set where she brought out Kesha AND hard launched her relationship. And of course, the sighting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the crowd. So I ask you this: if Coachella 2024 WASN’T for the girls, then why am I winning so hard?

Despite knowing that I am not built to actually attend in person, this lineup and the incredible performances from Weekend One brought me the closest I’ve ever been to feeling FOMO. I’m already anxiously awaiting all the videos from Weekend Two. So just know that while physically I’m in my bed in Westwood, mentally I’m planning on being in the desert.