This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Let’s be real—Netflix original Christmas movies can be a little cringey and overly sappy, but that’s exactly what makes them so fun. I’m the first to admit that I love hate-watching these films with friends, only to secretly giggle and kick my feet when watching alone. Who can resist that warm and cheesy holiday charm?

As Christmas approaches, here are a few Netflix holiday movies that are guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit:

Holidate

Starring Emma Roberts, Holidate brings us the perfect mix of fake dating and enemies-to-lovers (Wattpad girls, this one’s for you). Sure, we all know how it’s going to end, but the journey is so fun you’ll still find yourself on the edge of your seat. With snarky banter and plenty of holiday vibes, this rom-com is the definition of “adorably predictable.”

Love Hard

This one’s for the online dating era. Love Hard follows Nina Dobrev as she gets catfished by her online crush. Yes, it’s a walking red flag, but somehow it still manages to be sweet and heartwarming. It’s unconventional, sure—but isn’t that what makes it so much fun? Plus, the Christmas feels are off the charts.

A Christmas Prince

This is the ultimate love-to-hate holiday movie. Following a classic Cinderella storyline, A Christmas Prince is packed with all the cheesy tropes you could ever want. Add in a cozy Christmas backdrop, and it’s impossible not to get hooked. It’s the kind of feel-good movie you’ll find yourself watching again (and again) every year.

Falling for christmas

Lindsay Lohan makes her Netflix Christmas debut in Falling for Christmas, a drama-filled rom-com about being stuck with an ex during the holidays. Think cute romance, festive drama, and just enough chaos to keep it interesting. It’s the perfect choice for a girls’ night in when you want something lighthearted and festive.

The princess switch

Let’s be honest, if you haven’t seen The Princess Switch by now, what are you doing? Vanessa Hudgens stars in this Netflix classic where two look-alikes switch places for Christmas. It’s over-the-top, ridiculous, and absolutely delightful—basically everything you need in a holiday movie.

So grab a blanket, some hot cocoa, and let the cringe-worthy holiday magic begin!

