Cali Christmas Comes Early with Coca-Cola 

Ho-ho-coca-cola! (get it)

At the UCLA versus Iowa football game, Coca-Cola turned the sunny Rose Bowl into a winter wonderland. The “Holiday Caravan Grand Kickoff” was an absolute hit, complete with hosts Good Morning UCLA and Adam Tfayli. There were performances from student DJs Ariyanna, Casper, Dharma, Ava, Taran, and Anis in collaboration with the LA Board and Ski club and UCLA Panhellenic! These great performances were followed by the main act, DJ duo Ship Wrek.

As I entered the event, I was hit with a blast of delicate snowflakes, and for a second, I thought I was transported back into a Midwestern winter. I looked up to see red snow machines, blasting powder to seamlessly turn California into Colorado. Coca Cola spared no expense with the decorations, with multiple events, a DJ set, and a full Coca-Cola truck in the back, strung with Christmas lights. Faux polar bears, Christmas trees, and fake snow were spread out across the event. Complete with amazing decor, the event also offered fun winter activities for the attendees!

There was a station in which the participants could design their own personal Coca-Cola can with their face on it, and I had the pleasure of watching an Olympic athlete pose for his can, biting his gold medal. I doubt anyone could beat his design there. If you don’t have a fancy to design your own, not to worry – there was a station just for giving out free Coke cans! There was also a California Pizza Kitchen foodtruck in case anyone needed a final meal before hibernation.

There was a gift shop featuring several must-have Coca-Cola ornaments, along with mittens and gloves with that signature red. Walking along the edge, I came across the first mail outpost in the Arctic! There was a cozy white cabin in which participants could send out their very own letter to a loved one, stamps provided. As the cherry on top, Santa Claus came for a visit! There was a section in which all people, young or old, could sit on Santa’s lap, get their photo taken, and divulge their Christmas wishes. Personally, I asked for a magical 19P meal plan for university apartments, but I don’t think even Santa has that much jurisdiction.

As the festivities wound down, it was time for everyone to leave the North Pole and head to the other magical land of college football. With Christmas cheer in tow (and a few cans of free Coke), everyone was game-day ready. Brrrr Bruins!