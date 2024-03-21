Bubblegum Pop Is My Secret To Success: Here’s My Ultimate Study Playlist

If you are what you stream, then I’m a fast-talking, $9 latte-sipping, Juicy tracksuit-wearing pop princess. Call me basic all you want, but my playlist of upbeat bubblegum pop songs was my secret weapon this past quarter.
Don’t get me wrong — I love my sad girl songs. And on the days I stream exclusively Fiona Apple and Mitski, I become an excessively-overthinking, groutfit-wearing, Notes app poetry-writing, world-class wallower. But when it came to my crazy winter quarter schedule, I had to ditch the “This Is Phoebe Bridgers” and stay motivated during 14 hours of classes, club meetings, internship work, and homework every Monday.
To prevent my head from completely exploding, I concocted the perfect productivity playlist to tap into my peak Elle Woods energy. My collection of 222 songs (and counting) is a blend of 2000s throwbacks and current pop bangers scientifically proven to help you lock in while popping & locking. For all my pop skeptics out there — just give this mini edition of my playlist a listen, and I promise you’ll be feeling like you have a pocketful of sunshine.
- “Gimme More” By Britney Spears
-
With the sheer amount of real estate Britney Spears takes up on my playlist, I deserve first lieutenant status in the Britney Army. “Gimme More” was my top song of 2021 on Spotify, and it remains my go-to song for a quick confidence boost. Blackout in general is severely underrated for its impact on pop music, so do me a favor and give it a stream (“Get Back” and “Perfect Lover” are truly hidden gems).
- “Pink Friday Girls” By Nicki Minaj
-
When Nicki Minaj told Barbz to stay in school, I heard her loud and clear. As an English major, I can confidently say that we will be analyzing Nicki’s lyrics in textbooks one day. My current favorite of hers is “Pink Friday Girls” off of Pink Friday 2. The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” sample genuinely motivates me to make it through the week to my own Pink Friday.
- “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
-
Look, it’s Glen Powell’s serenity song for a reason. Personally, I’ve been bopping along to “Unwritten” since going through a massive binge of The Hills (which we should all acknowledge as the greatest reality TV show of all time). Instead of feeling overwhelmed, I just pretend I’m Lauren Conrad getting through a hectic day of interning at Teen Vogue, planning a night out at Les Deux, and feuding with Spencer Pratt.
- “My Kink Is Karma” by Chappell Roan
-
If you don’t know Chappell Roan, you’ll definitely know her soon—she’s poised to be the next pop princess. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess looks camp right in the eye, and it has quickly become one of my favorite albums ever. The synth-inspired production and iconic lyrics (see 0:44) make “My Kink Is Karma” a glittery revenge anthem I just can’t get enough of.
- “Pure/Honey” By Beyoncé
-
WWBD? That’s “What Would Beyoncé Do?” for everyone working on their nyming skills. “WWBD” is a question I find myself asking every day. When I listen to “Pure/Honey”, I get a little closer to finding my own Sasha Fierce. Staying busy? That’s my technique.
- “Muñekita” by Kali Uchis (with El Alfa & JT)
-
I don’t really know if she’s even considered pop, but I absolutely adore Kali Uchis and couldn’t imagine my playlist without her. Her recent album ORQUÍDEAS is just SO good. Kali teams up with JT in “Muñekita” for an absolute bop that your inner city girl will love.
- “Training Season” by Dua Lipa
-
The Future Nostalgia era was perhaps the most earth-shattering pop era since Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream days, so I cannot wait to see what Dua Lipa has in store for her next era. “Training Season” is such a great pump up song, and it puts an extra pep in my step for my walks to campus.
- “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama
-
Rina Sawayama is another criminally underrated pop girl. It was hard for me to pick which song I would include on this list, but the 2000s pop culture influence on “This Hell” is just too iconic. So when exams season has you down, just blast “This Hell” to add a bit of heaven to your academic hell.
- “Wannabe” By The Spice Girls
-
I couldn’t even call this song my guilty pleasure because of how easily it finds its way onto my playlists. The Spice Girls are the original definition of girl power: “if you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends” is my personal favorite pop star psalm. “Wannabe” is better than a shot of espresso for a mid-day pick me up, so ditch the Kerckhoff coffee and spice up your life.
- “Von Dutch” By Charli XCX
-
Finally, if you’re not listening to “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX while holed up in Powell, then what are you doing? I’m just counting down the days until Charli drops the remix with Addison Rae (let’s just talk about how I predicted her It girl era please). I seriously feel like I do my work faster when I listen to this song… if you don’t believe me, I guess you’ll just have to test it for yourself.
Hopefully, I’ve put you on to some new study jams. Remember — you are what you stream, so make sure you’re listening to songs that empower you to be the most iconic version of yourself!