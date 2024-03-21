Bubblegum Pop Is My Secret To Success: Here’s My Ultimate Study Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

If you are what you stream, then I’m a fast-talking, $9 latte-sipping, Juicy tracksuit-wearing pop princess. Call me basic all you want, but my playlist of upbeat bubblegum pop songs was my secret weapon this past quarter.

Don’t get me wrong — I love my sad girl songs. And on the days I stream exclusively Fiona Apple and Mitski, I become an excessively-overthinking, groutfit-wearing, Notes app poetry-writing, world-class wallower. But when it came to my crazy winter quarter schedule, I had to ditch the “This Is Phoebe Bridgers” and stay motivated during 14 hours of classes, club meetings, internship work, and homework every Monday.

To prevent my head from completely exploding, I concocted the perfect productivity playlist to tap into my peak Elle Woods energy. My collection of 222 songs (and counting) is a blend of 2000s throwbacks and current pop bangers scientifically proven to help you lock in while popping & locking. For all my pop skeptics out there — just give this mini edition of my playlist a listen, and I promise you’ll be feeling like you have a pocketful of sunshine.

Hopefully, I’ve put you on to some new study jams. Remember — you are what you stream, so make sure you’re listening to songs that empower you to be the most iconic version of yourself!