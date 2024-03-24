Breaking Down Eternal Sunshine: A Love Letter From Ariana

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Ariana Grande’s newest album Eternal Sunshine delves deep into her life, answering some burning questions while igniting new ones. For those who adore Ariana but don’t necessarily label themselves as hardcore fans, this album gives us a bit of clarity amidst all the swirling gossip lately. Let’s dive in and see how “Eternal Sunshine” is Ariana’s way of clearing the air and setting the record straight on all of the drama going around.

If you’re someone like me, who couldn’t get enough of Sweetener and Thank U Next delving into all the deep details and stories they offered, then this new album has definitely provided some much-needed answers to our burning questions.

The first thing that struck me was Ariana’s album cover. Instead of facing the camera like she always does, she’s turned away, and there’s symbolism all over it. This time, she’s showing her back to the public. It’s like a reminder that she doesn’t owe us anything; she’s just choosing to share a piece of her life with us, even if it’s the smallest piece possible. When we finally do see her face on the album cover, she’s smiling! It’s a significant moment for fans because we’ve never had an album where she’s grinning from ear to ear. Her smiling on the cover is such a powerful representation of her growth and her journey of healing, considering EVERYTHING.

Titled Eternal Sunshine, Ariana’s latest album pays homage to Jim Carrey’s iconic film Eternal Sunshine Of the Spotless Mind. It’s a nod to her admiration for Carrey, who’s not only influenced her work but has also inspired her personally. In fact, Ariana’s even has a tattoo of a memorable quote from Carrey’s The Truman Show. Here’s an even more fun fact: Eternal Sunshine Of the Spotless Mind happened to be her former boyfriend Mac Miller’s favorite movie. Knowing this could honestly make me cry and throw up, but let’s save that emotional conversation for another time.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: Ethan Slater. I firmly believe that this album is not only about love but, more importantly, about healing. Ariana has faced more challenges than most, and because of this, it’s impossible for me to have any resentment towards her. Admittedly, I don’t have all the facts, as there have been numerous conflicting stories circulating on TikTok. However, in situations like these, where I lack complete knowledge, I choose to separate the art from the artist. But let’s be real, I am going to spill a little tea while I’m at it.

Honestly, after giving the album a listen for the first time, it just didn’t resonate with me. There were a few songs that really caught my attention and eventually hit me deeply. After a couple of run-throughs, those particular tracks were the only thing on my mind. The big five tracks that have been dominating my thoughts are “intro (end of the world),” “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” “eternal sunshine,” “i wish i hated you,” and “imperfect for you.” If you have not listened to the album, listen to any of these and you will be instantly drawn in.

These particular songs really capture the emotional rollercoaster of falling out of love while still being in a relationship and the struggle of learning to prioritize yourself rather than staying in unhealthy patterns. Ariana nails the feeling of wanting a relationship to work out even when it’s clear it won’t, and she truly understands that loving someone when you’re not fully healed yourself is super tough. Her lyrics just hit differently, you know?

Even if you’re not directly in the same situation as Ariana, her music still resonates because it’s so relatable. You can easily apply her lyrics to any aspect of your life, whether it’s a falling out with a friend or even struggling within yourself. Ariana’s way with words is truly unique and speaks to so many different experiences. In my professional opinion (I am totally not a reputable source), run now to your favorite streaming service and check out Eternal Sunshine.