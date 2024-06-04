Birth Control Chat: 4 UCLA Women With Hormonal IUDs Review Their Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Finding the birth control that works best for you these days can seem like an overwhelming and almost impossible task, especially when faced with so many options, conflicting opinions, and horror stories. It often takes trying multiple forms of birth control for prolonged periods of time, adjusting dose or brand, or even going back to the drawing board completely.

But in recent years, the buzz about hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs) has skyrocketed and many young women are beginning to opt for this choice of birth control over others.

In summary, the hormonal IUD is a small device inserted through the cervix which slowly releases tiny amounts of hormones to prevent pregnancy. It also lasts for up to eight years, making it a popular long term option. Many women report less side effects with the IUD than other forms of birth control, also making it an attractive choice. However, with all of these positives, also comes many women’s stories of horrible pain during insertion and for months after.

But as with anything health related, it’s crucial to do your own research first. So if you’re considering a hormonal IUD and are looking for some first hand insight, you’ve come to the right place. Here are four UCLA women’s experiences with their hormonal IUDs:

“Honestly, I just wish I had gotten it sooner.”

Woman #1: 3 Months With an IUD

Did you try any other kinds of birth control before getting an IUD? Why did you switch?

Yes, I tried the pill but it made me feel super unregulated emotionally. I was also really bad at remembering to take it.

What was your experience like getting your IUD inserted?

I was super scared going in because I’d heard a lot about how painful it was. But honestly, it wasn’t as painful as I was expecting it to be. Getting the IUD placed definitely came with some discomfort and cramping, but overall was way more chill than I had expected.

Have you experienced any side effects of the IUD?

Just some light spotting, but that’s it!

What is one thing you wish you knew before getting an IUD?

Honestly, I just wish I had gotten it sooner. I had been so afraid of the pain that I let it stop me from getting one for so long. Don’t be so scared, especially if you’re having sex and aren’t using another form of birth control right now (like I was). Way better to be safe than to be scared!

Overall, would you recommend the hormonal IUD to a friend?

YES! Definitely!

“I think the out-of-sight-out-of-mind aspect helped because I didn’t have to think about the IUD or how it may be affecting my mood, unlike habitually taking a pill every day.”

Woman #2: 2 Years With an IUD

Did you try any other kinds of birth control before getting an IUD? Why did you switch?

Yes, I was on the pill but it greatly affected my mood which I didn’t like. I just used condoms for a long time too, but didn’t like always worrying if we had one, if it broke, and even just the hassle of using one.

What was your experience like getting your IUD inserted?

I was kind of scared going in to get my IUD. I’d seen a lot of videos online about how much it hurt and really prepared myself for the worst. My gynecologist and I ended up deciding that a cervical numbing block was the best option for me, so after the pain of that injection I really didn’t feel much other than some intense pressure and a bit of cramping. It definitely wasn’t as bad as I was expecting it to be.

Have you experienced any side effects of the IUD?

I spotted for pretty much three months straight after getting my IUD. This was annoying but I got used to it after a while. These days I haven’t had a period in over two years! I also feel like the IUD affected my mood slightly for those couple of months. I was a little bit all over the place, but nothing compared to how I felt on the pill! I also think the out-of-sight-out-of-mind aspect helped because I didn’t have to think about the IUD or how it may be affecting my mood, unlike habitually taking a pill every day.

What is one thing you wish you knew before getting an IUD?

I honestly wish I knew less. I think I psyched myself out a lot by watching so many videos on IUD insertion and people’s horrible experiences with it.

Overall, would you recommend the hormonal IUD to a friend?

Yes – absolutely!

“Before getting an IUD, my periods were extremely heavy. But now with the IUD I barely even need to use a tampon.”

Woman #3: 4 Years With an IUD

Did you try any other kinds of birth control before getting an IUD? Why did you switch?

No, I haven’t tried anything else. The IUD just seemed to be the best option for me because my main issue was super heavy periods – and it really helped with that!

What was your experience like getting your IUD inserted?

Definitely not as bad or painful as some of the other stories I’ve heard! I was fortunate enough to get dilation medication and pain medication for the procedure, but I ended up fainting during the shot…so if shots freak you out like they do me, keep that in mind when talking to your doctor about pain management options. But even considering this, the pain was super manageable.

Have you experienced any side effects of the IUD?

Before getting an IUD, my periods were extremely heavy. But now with the IUD I barely even need to use a tampon, which has been great. I’d also say that I’ve definitely experienced more hormonal acne since getting my IUD. Lastly, it’s likely that I have a rare side effect from the IUD of recurring ovarian cysts. But honestly these are also super manageable and feel similar to normal cramping.

What is one thing you wish you knew before getting an IUD?

Luckily, I feel like I was pretty well informed when I got mine! I wasn’t aware of how long they last but it made me even more confident when I found out how many years I can keep it for.

Overall, would you recommend the hormonal IUD to a friend?

I definitely would! It never really bothers me and one day of pain while getting it inserted is completely worth it to me!

“I wish I knew that everyone’s body will react differently. Even after talking to friends, everyone seems to have had unique experiences with their IUDs.”

Woman #4: 5 Years With an IUD

Did you try any other kinds of birth control before getting an IUD? Why did you switch?

I tried the pill for a couple of months but it made my periods so much worse and I also felt extremely depressed while taking it.

What was your experience like getting your IUD inserted?

It was extremely painful getting the IUD inserted, but overall it was really quick.

Have you experienced any side effects of the IUD?

Immediately after getting my IUD I had a lot of random cramping and very irregular periods for about a year. But now I have very little to no period at all!

What is one thing you wish you knew before getting an IUD?

I wish I’d known how painful getting the IUD inserted actually is, but even more so that I could have asked for numbing, pain management, and dilation during the procedure. I also wish I knew that everyone’s body will react differently. Even after talking to friends, everyone seems to have had unique experiences with their IUDs.”

Overall, would you recommend the hormonal IUD to a friend?

Yes – definitely.

In the end, you know your body best and when it comes to birth control there is no “one-size-fits-all” option. It can be a frustrating and disheartening experience, but don’t give up – you’ll find something that works for you! You’ve got this!