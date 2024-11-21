Beyond the Ballot Box: Staying Politically Engaged Post Election

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Election season always brings a surge of civic engagement and political activism, with people debating about candidates and casting their votes. However, democracy doesn’t end when the ballots are counted, and staying engaged post-election is crucial for advancing causes we care about to shape policies that impact our lives year-round. Especially when many may feel disappointed by the election results, staying politically active and involved in your community is one of the most powerful ways to channel frustration into meaningful change. Whether this includes supporting specific policies, holding elected officials accountable, volunteering your time, or simply staying informed, there are many ways to remain engaged between election cycles.