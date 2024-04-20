A Love Letter To The All-Female Spaces In My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

I went to an all-girls high school, and when I tell people that it definitely gets me some weird looks. Despite the stereotypes, high school for me was four years of bliss, characterized by supportive friends, an accepting environment, and very few expectations to meet the beauty and gender standards of the world outside. I can confidently say that I am who I am today because I had this experience, and I owe all of my success to the women around me. So, when I graduated high school (and didn’t get into Barnard), I had to face the reality that I wouldn’t be able to rely on my all-female space for support anymore. Trust me, it was a rough transition.

The first college lecture I ever attended reeked of BO. That was my rude reintroduction to the real-world, where men also get an education. I knew then and there that adjusting to college wouldn’t be easy, and the majority of my freshman year was spent navigating these new experiences while trying to build a new network of women who I could rely on and be supported by. I’m proud to say in my second year that I feel like I’ve found this, and I owe it all to the all-female spaces which I sought out.

Joining a sorority, a women in business club, and even an all-female magazine have been ways which I have tried to replicate my high school experience. But instead of replicating it, I have been so pleasantly surprised by how much more amazing my experiences have been. These spaces are now shaping me in ways that I can’t even begin to understand as I navigate the daunting task of growing up. One space in particular, has been rewarding in ways that I can’t begin to express my gratitude for.

I am lucky enough to come home every day to a house full of women, which we lovingly refer to as “The Dream House”. It truly is that, a dream, and I hope every girl in their 20s gets to experience the joys that come from living with other women. We do everything together, from meals, to yoga in the courtyard, to crying over tests, to laughing over stupid jokes, to celebrating the most minuscule of accomplishments. Every moment we spend together is a celebration of how incredible we have made this space. Whether it’s Katy reminding me to stay grounded, Claire making sure I have fun, Maisie helping me stay kind, Zenaida giving me the confidence to be myself, or Sophia reminding me that life is there to be lived to the fullest, I am constantly being bettered by the women around me. I truly believe that no other relationship has had as profound of an impact on my character as the ones I have with the women in my life.

The reality is that outside of The Dream House, we live in a man’s world. Slowly but surely, with all of our hard work, it’s becoming a woman’s world too, and there are an increasing number of spaces where we can celebrate this. So this Women’s History Month, I encourage you to find your “Dream House”, and seek those spaces out wherever you can. The world is hard, especially for women, but I believe that it gets just a little bit easier with every female relationship you build.