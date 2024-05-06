A Film Major’s Tips on Getting an Internship in the Entertainment Industry

Ready to dive into the fast industry of entertainment? If you have dreams of working in film or television, landing that dream internship can be extremely helpful in kickstarting your career. But hey, let’s be real – the entertainment industry isn’t always the glitzy, glamorous world it’s made out to seem; it’s a wild ride that demands savvy networking, strategic thinking, and an attitude that keeps you smiling through those 12-hour days. As a UCLA film major with dreams of establishing an entertainment career myself, I’ve had my fair share of acceptances (and rejections) from both big entertainment conglomerates and small production studios. Through determination, networking, and a sprinkle of luck, I’ve uncovered some helpful tips on navigating the wild world of the entertainment landscape. So, without further ado, here are some of my pointers on scoring that dream entertainment internship.
- APPLY, APPLY, apply!
-
In the uber-competitive world of entertainment, casting a wide net is so, so important. With endless possibilities and directions you can navigate within the industry, apply to as many internship opportunities as possible to increase your chances of success. Don’t limit yourself to only the most prestigious companies; internships with smaller studios and production houses can be just as rewarding, especially since you may have a greater opportunity to develop closer relationships with your co-workers and executives.
- There are no missed opportunities
-
Although it may sound corny, every rejection is not a closed door but rather a redirection. Keep an open mind and view setbacks as opportunities for growth and learning. Even if you are devastated, always make sure to respond to rejection emails with a thank-you. Hiring managers will remember your positive attitude when the next hiring cycle comes around, I promise. By interviewing and putting yourself out there, you are only improving your chances at building a career, so don’t sweat the rejections!
- be okay with being unpaid (temporarily)
-
This one is tough, especially for students who are already struggling to make ends meet. In this industry, a lot of the work people do relies on their passion, because yes, it is a grind. So, don’t be afraid to take on unpaid opportunities. Usually, these opportunities are extremely rewarding when it comes to building your network and resume, which can help lead you to long-standing job opportunities. I know this may seem difficult, but trust me on this one.
- don’t be afraid to share your long-term goals
-
Don’t shy away from expressing your long-term goals during interviews or networking events because your honesty may resonate with industry professionals and open doors to exciting opportunities. When I worked in production, I openly expressed my desire to work in development as a writer. This led my manager to introduce me to the company’s development execs and learn more about the development process. So, whatever you do, don’t keep your goals to yourself!
- reach out to past interns
-
Know someone who interned at a studio you’ve always wanted to work at? Reach out and ask them about it! Past interns can offer valuable insights and advice based on their own experiences, especially when those experiences are with a company you are planning on applying to. Reaching out to them through networking platforms or alumni associations can give you access to valuable tips, mentorship, and potentially even job referrals.
- get creative with your application
-
In a creative industry like entertainment, a unique and imaginative application can help you stand out from the crowd. Always put your authentic self forward, no matter what. While I don’t encourage you to stray from the norm on basics like your resume, take risks when they ask for unconventional requirements such as video resumes or artistic portfolios to showcase your creativity and passion for the industry.
- it’s all about attitude
-
This tip may seem small or obvious, but try your very best to keep a positive attitude throughout the process. Maintaining a proactive attitude is truly the key to success in the entertainment industry. Approach each opportunity with enthusiasm, professionalism, and a willingness to learn, even if you have never done it before. I promise that anything can be learned if you are determined enough. No matter how minor it may seem, your attitude has the power to make a lasting impact on potential employers, paving the way for a promising reputation and new opportunities in the industry.
That’s a wrap! Bagging an internship in the entertainment industry isn’t always the easiest thing, and it can be discouraging at times. But, if there is one thing I can tell you, it’s to not give up! Cast a wide net and apply to every opportunity, even if it’s unpaid (I know, I know). Share your long-term goals openly and try your very best to maintain a positive attitude throughout the process. Remember, each application is a step closer to realizing your dreams. You got this!