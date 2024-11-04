7 Iconic (and Kind of Miserable) LA Spots All UCLA Freshman Should Visit: A First-Year’s Guide to Los Angeles’s City Scape

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

So you’ve just moved into your Hedrick Hall classic triple and you and your roommates are already looking to get out—totally normal! The good news is that you’re in Los Angeles and there are plenty of bucket list locations to check off your list before the end of Spring Quarter (it will come sooner than you think). Here are 7 iconic locations where visiting once is more than enough, but you’ll be glad to have done it anyway.

1. THE SANTA MONICA PIER

It’s on the beach, smells like hotdogs, overpopulated, and featured in The Kissing Booth. There’s nothing more you could ask from a classic LA monument. Yes, the Santa Monica Pier is a tourist trap you think you don’t want to fall into, but the ferris wheel, attractions, and people watching make it worth all the while.

2. The griffith observatory

Visit during the day or at night for some of the best views in LA. The Griffith Observatory is far enough away from campus to bring you somewhere totally different and new while celebrating quintessential Los Angeles. You’ll definitely be back, but the traffic makes it a once-a-year affair.

3. the hollywood walk of fame

Another classic tourist trap, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the stickiest sidewalks you need to see. Pop into Amoeba Records along the stroll to enjoy their famed record collection while passing by stars like Dolly Parton and Justin Timberlake.

4. erewhon

You can dog on the $40 sea moss all you want, but deep down you want to see it in person. Erewhon is secretly at the top of most freshmen’s bucket lists, and there’s no shame in going. Take pictures of the perfectly cut, vibrant fruit and even get a smoothie if you’re feeling adventurous. Unless you get the hankering for more of Gwynth Paltrow’s diet, you probably won’t return, so enjoy the Erewhon fixation while it lasts.

5. venice beach boardwalk

Just south of the Santa Monica Pier is the Venice Beach Boardwalk, a perfect place for roller skating, running, or buying spray paint art for your beige dorm. See the skaters and muscle beach in person while taking in the LA beaches that you’ll get to know in your next four years.

6. the hollywood sign hike

The ultimate bonding experience for you and your temporary friends from orientation, the Hollywood Sign Hike is the ideal place to immerse yourself in LA’s urban nature. This hike is sneakily one of the hardest hikes you will ever encounter, so make sure to come well fueled and prepared before getting lost in the mountains. You’ll likely never want to do it again—I know I still have nightmares about getting lost in the 90º heat—but it’s something to check off your list nonetheless.

7. rodeo drive

Finish up your Los Angeles bucket list with Rodeo Drive, a spot famous for its luxury shopping and celebrity sightings. You may not see any big celebrity, unfortunately, but you can window shop at every elite store and spot thousands of others doing the exact same thing. When you feel truly humbled to your core, enjoy the palm trees and iconic sights of Beverly Hills on your way back to the Hill.