7 Beauty Products on My Christmas Wishlist this Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

As we round out this Thanksgiving season and enter full throttle into the chaos of Christmas, here are a few trendy and versatile beauty products from my wishlist this holiday season. Whether you’re struggling to compile a list yourself, or you’re grasping at straws on what to gift your sister, girlfriend, or bff…i’ve got you covered!

Rhode Pocket Blush and Lip tint Duo

From her internet-breaking phone case, to her newest appointment as the mother of Justin Bieber’s child, the whole world is jealous of Hailey Bieber. If the stardom wasn’t enough, be jealous that you don’t have unlimited access to her beauty line. Between skin care and makeup products, I want just about everything Rhode has to offer on their website. At the top of my list however, is the pocket blush and lip tint duo (specifically in the shades piggy and ribbon). For only $42 the duo comes with the exceptionally pigmented and creamy blush stick, as well as the glossy pepitde lip tint.

Refy Makeup Brushes

My veteran middle-school makeup brushes have seen better—and cleaner—days. In an attempt to glamorize and mature my makeup bag, I’m wishing for some higher quality brushes this year. In this instagram ad, Refy advertises their complexion brush and their duo brush, both essentials for your every day base look. Their complexion brush is designed to bluff and blend your concealer and foundation, while the duo brush should be utilized for smaller product applications, such as blush and bronzer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REFY (@refybeauty)

SAIE ‘VANITY CASE’

Ah, the impossible-to-get makeup bag, the exclusive SAIE vanity case. I’ve wanted this travel makeup bag so badly since I saw influencers start posting the product earlier this year. While my amazon makeup bag more than does the trick, this $35 case from SAIE is the epitome of luxury and class, with its sleek leather exterior and spacious vertical compartments inside. If you can get your hands on this bag this holiday season, I assure you that your recipient will be grateful.

Refy lash sculpt mascara

While I am usually the biggest proponent of L’Oréal telescopic mascara , this refy lash sculpt mascara offers a dynamic and unique mascara tube design. The curved comb-like applicator is intended to separate and lengthen every lash, giving a bold finish without clumps of product or clustered lashes. I am typically the last person to splurge on mascara of all products, but I couldn’t keep this one off my wishlist this year.

sol de janeiro brazilian 4 play shower gel

I may be biased here, but I never got off of the Sol De Janeiro wave. More specifically, I never got off the cheirosa 62 scent. My post-shower routine is always followed by their Brazilian bum bum cream, leaving me smelling like a bundle of almond, vanilla, and salted caramel. I’m a bit partial to this scent as I far prefer a sweet smell to a floral one. I owned this body wash in the past and loved it, it lathers exceptionally well and whether you have the lotion to accompany or not, the body wash provides a fragrant and warm base layer for your scent.

Summer fridays Hot Cocoa lip balm

As a current owner of the Summer Friday’s vanilla and vanilla beige lip butter balms, I can attest that these glosses are both pigmented and tasty. Coming in at $25 each, each individual balm is packed with product (I still have both lip glosses that I purchased well over a year ago). On my list this season is the newest edition hot cocoa lip butter balm, deep and sweet this gloss provides dimension and shine to elevate any holiday makeup look.

Glossier You Rêve + Doux perfumes