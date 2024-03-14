5 TikTokers I’m Obsessed With & Why You Should Be, Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

TikTok is undoubtedly one of the most addictive social media apps out there, but there has been some good that’s come out of it. We can learn more bite-sized information than ever before, and we can watch hundreds of thousands of videos on any passion or hobby we have. And while my relationship with TikTok has not exactly always been healthy, these five TikTokers make me feel better about myself, with their relatable content and uplifting attitudes.

eli rallo

As our generation’s self-proclaimed Carrie Bradshaw, Eli Rallo is the queen of journalism and rules. She has rules for just about everything, including relationships, hookups, college, zodiac signs, and much more. She even published a book late last year (I Didn’t Know I Needed This) with said rules, helping each woman better navigate their dating lives. I am currently reading her book and let me say this: I actually didn’t know I needed it. I was originally very skeptical of how well I would relate to the content and advice, as I truly believe that everyone navigates dating differently. So, how would a book be able to encapsulate everyone’s dating experience? Well, it kind of does. Dating, to put it plainly, is just a matter of casually putting yourself out there, whether that’s at a party or on an app. Rallo constantly reminds readers that we shouldn’t overthink dating, and that we are ultimately just trying to click with other people and grow our self-confidence. Most of her content abides by this narrative, reassuring followers on her TikTok that they will be OK. Rallo makes us feel good about ourselves and encourages self appreciation, even when it seems difficult.

Lydia keating

Another one of my favorite TikTokers is Lydia Keating, a Yale University alumni and chef extraordinaire. I originally followed Keating during the pandemic, and seeing her videos on both her main and spam TikToks always makes me feel better. Whether it is her running vlogs or days at Ballymaloe Cookery School studying to be a chef, she makes her audience feel like they are a part of her life. She brings her audience in, almost like they are her close friends, growing her parasocial relationships with her audience. As a person who also likes to write, her Substack posts are a welcome message in my email inbox, where she writes even more about her daily life and lived experience. Lydia’s positive attitude and cozy TikToks make you feel at home, and have changed the way I see my life, encouraging me to get after it and do things I never thought I would do (like considering trying long distance running, for example).

Bria Lemirande

Similar to Lydia Keating, Bria Lemirande also is known for her calm and positive videos, where she is seen making a cookie skillet or hanging out with her two sisters. Lemirande’s happy disposition encourages her followers to take it easy and just live. Her relationship with her family and love for dogs, cooking, thrifting, and Madison, Wisconsin just shows how down to earth she is, and I look forward to every video she uploads. Lemirande’s recipes are always written down and shown after every cooking video, and every trip she takes gives me ideas for my future travels. Her experience with an eating disorder also helps viewers feel seen, making us feel supported and empowered. She has gone through the recovery process and is now on the other side, showing us how good life can be in recovery. Plus, Bria has also inspired many of my monthly Spotify playlists. Seriously, her music taste is unmatched. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bria Lemirande (@brialem)

alix earle

On the completely opposite end of the college spectrum is Alix Earle, the college-turned TikTok influencer of our generation. She originally blew up on TikTok during the pandemic, where her college get ready with me’s were legendary, giving us an inside look into what it looks like to be a sorority-esque girl at a huge party school. Earle had fun going out to parties, so we wanted to go out to parties, too, even when we couldn’t. She almost became a nicer version of Regina George from Mean Girls for our generation, inspiring us to curl our eyelashes the Alix Earle way and buy the “is it too much for a little bar in New Jersey?”, going out top (iykyk). In all seriousness, her current relationship with Braxton Berrios and post-grad adventures continue to inspire us, as we live vicariously through her life, even years after she exploded on TikTok. Earle has become cemented in the cultural zeitgeist of our generation, and I can’t wait to see what career move she makes on TikTok next.

Maddie Schrader (aka m00bie)