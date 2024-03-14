5 TikTokers I’m Obsessed With & Why You Should Be, Too

TikTok is undoubtedly one of the most addictive social media apps out there, but there has been some good that’s come out of it. We can learn more bite-sized information than ever before, and we can watch hundreds of thousands of videos on any passion or hobby we have. And while my relationship with TikTok has not exactly always been healthy, these five TikTokers make me feel better about myself, with their relatable content and uplifting attitudes.
- eli rallo
As our generation’s self-proclaimed Carrie Bradshaw, Eli Rallo is the queen of journalism and rules. She has rules for just about everything, including relationships, hookups, college, zodiac signs, and much more. She even published a book late last year (I Didn’t Know I Needed This) with said rules, helping each woman better navigate their dating lives. I am currently reading her book and let me say this: I actually didn’t know I needed it. I was originally very skeptical of how well I would relate to the content and advice, as I truly believe that everyone navigates dating differently. So, how would a book be able to encapsulate everyone’s dating experience? Well, it kind of does. Dating, to put it plainly, is just a matter of casually putting yourself out there, whether that’s at a party or on an app. Rallo constantly reminds readers that we shouldn’t overthink dating, and that we are ultimately just trying to click with other people and grow our self-confidence. Most of her content abides by this narrative, reassuring followers on her TikTok that they will be OK. Rallo makes us feel good about ourselves and encourages self appreciation, even when it seems difficult.
- Lydia keating
Another one of my favorite TikTokers is Lydia Keating, a Yale University alumni and chef extraordinaire. I originally followed Keating during the pandemic, and seeing her videos on both her main and spam TikToks always makes me feel better. Whether it is her running vlogs or days at Ballymaloe Cookery School studying to be a chef, she makes her audience feel like they are a part of her life. She brings her audience in, almost like they are her close friends, growing her parasocial relationships with her audience. As a person who also likes to write, her Substack posts are a welcome message in my email inbox, where she writes even more about her daily life and lived experience. Lydia’s positive attitude and cozy TikToks make you feel at home, and have changed the way I see my life, encouraging me to get after it and do things I never thought I would do (like considering trying long distance running, for example).
- Bria Lemirande
Similar to Lydia Keating, Bria Lemirande also is known for her calm and positive videos, where she is seen making a cookie skillet or hanging out with her two sisters. Lemirande’s happy disposition encourages her followers to take it easy and just live. Her relationship with her family and love for dogs, cooking, thrifting, and Madison, Wisconsin just shows how down to earth she is, and I look forward to every video she uploads. Lemirande’s recipes are always written down and shown after every cooking video, and every trip she takes gives me ideas for my future travels. Her experience with an eating disorder also helps viewers feel seen, making us feel supported and empowered. She has gone through the recovery process and is now on the other side, showing us how good life can be in recovery. Plus, Bria has also inspired many of my monthly Spotify playlists. Seriously, her music taste is unmatched.
- alix earle
On the completely opposite end of the college spectrum is Alix Earle, the college-turned TikTok influencer of our generation. She originally blew up on TikTok during the pandemic, where her college get ready with me’s were legendary, giving us an inside look into what it looks like to be a sorority-esque girl at a huge party school. Earle had fun going out to parties, so we wanted to go out to parties, too, even when we couldn’t. She almost became a nicer version of Regina George from Mean Girls for our generation, inspiring us to curl our eyelashes the Alix Earle way and buy the “is it too much for a little bar in New Jersey?”, going out top (iykyk). In all seriousness, her current relationship with Braxton Berrios and post-grad adventures continue to inspire us, as we live vicariously through her life, even years after she exploded on TikTok. Earle has become cemented in the cultural zeitgeist of our generation, and I can’t wait to see what career move she makes on TikTok next.
- Maddie Schrader (aka m00bie)
As a Marist college lacrosse player, Maddie Schrader is known for her relatable college vlogs, funny dance videos, and obsession with chicken caesar salad. I am a new follower of Schrader and self-proclaimed jim (she calls her fan base her jims), but I love each of her videos. They show us a college life drastically different than the typical UCLA student’s one, with lacrosse practice, snowy college houses, and edm-filled get ready with me’s. Her experience as a Barstool Sports intern is where she really blew up, showing what it was like to go from a college athlete during the school year to basically a full-time content creator during the summer. Schrader has led me to explore more house and edm music as well, which adds some additional variety to the house songs I have on repeat. Her funny voices to describe chicken caesar salad have also become cemented in my brain, where the meal now is a staple in my college diet and encourages me to add some silliness to my day, even if it’s just for the plot. Overall, Schrader is a great TikToker to add to your following list, and as a college senior, I can’t wait to see what she has in store post-grad.
Obviously, TikTok can be very addictive for us. Yes, it’s not the best app for our productivity and general health, but it does help us feel seen. And this might be me trying to justify my addiction, but I genuinely think that it gives us an inside look into different college experiences that we can still relate to. For the non-college age TikTokers on this list, however, these women help us feel optimistic. They make us feel good about our lives and inspire us to continue to pursue great things, even if that means we have to take a break for a few minutes (or hours) each day to destress. So, the next time you are doing your nightly scroll, I encourage you to take a look at your following list and ask yourself: is this content making me feel better?