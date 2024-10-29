4 Ways to Celebrate Filipino American History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

October isn’t just for spooky season! This month also marks the 32nd annual celebration of Filipino American History Month in the United States. October was chosen to commemorate the first arrival of Filipinos in the United States on October 18, 1587. I feel very fortunate to have grown up (and now go to college!) in Southern California, which is so rich with Filipino culture.

So without further ado, here are 4 of my recommendations for ways to spend Filipino American History Month.

So in between all of your midterm studying and your Halloween plans, try to squeeze some of these in! Los Angeles is one of the best possible places to celebrate and get immersed in Filipino culture. If you don’t know where to start, I hope some of these recommendations can help steer you in the right direction.