4 Ways to Celebrate Filipino American History Month

October isn’t just for spooky season! This month also marks the 32nd annual celebration of Filipino American History Month in the United States. October was chosen to commemorate the first arrival of Filipinos in the United States on October 18, 1587. I feel very fortunate to have grown up (and now go to college!) in Southern California, which is so rich with Filipino culture.
So without further ado, here are 4 of my recommendations for ways to spend Filipino American History Month.
- Visit Filipino Restaurants in LA
Good Filipino food truly is everywhere, especially in LA. Sawtelle alone has multiple Filipino restaurants you need to try, like Big Boi or Spoon & Pork. On the more casual end, if you’ve never been to Jollibee before, please take this as your sign to run and not walk. While no lumpia will ever really measure up to the ones my lola makes, it’s nice to know there are other good options when I’m away from home.
- Read Books by Filipino Authors
There’s no better way to celebrate Filipino American History than to actually support Filipino Americans, and there are a LOT of talented ones out there. I loved “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino so much that I wrote a whole supplemental essay on it for one of my college applications. Melissa De La Cruz has also written a ton of young adult books that are as good as they are nostalgic.
- Grab Some Filipino Inspired Treats on Campus
Too swamped with midterms to even get away from campus this month? No problem! One of my favorite parts of Filipino American History Month last year was that the coffee shops at UCLA all started selling ube pastries. They’re completely delicious AND they’re easy to get to, so it’s kind of a win-win.
- Stream the Guts Tour on Netflix
Us half-Filipino and former theater kid girlies HAVE to stick together!! It’s only fitting that the filmed version of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is dropping on Netflix on October 29th. Personally, I can’t think of a better way to close out Filipino American History Month. The Filipino representation Olivia has brought to the music industry is so special to me – and it also helps that her music is ridiculously good.
So in between all of your midterm studying and your Halloween plans, try to squeeze some of these in! Los Angeles is one of the best possible places to celebrate and get immersed in Filipino culture. If you don’t know where to start, I hope some of these recommendations can help steer you in the right direction.