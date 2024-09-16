You’re Welcome: Songs to Boost Your Fall Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many, the end of summer is bittersweet. Everyone is scrambling to soak up the last bit of fun before classes start, and participants of Slutty Man Summer begrudgingly retire their shorts.

I, however, could not be more excited. I am NOT built for the swampy, stagnant Florida heat. I’m used to New Jersey summers… sorry not sorry.

Instead of mourning the loss of frizzy hair and boob sweat, I’m celebrating the slow arrival of my favorite season the best way I know how: by curating niche playlists. I made a full playlist for this article (and burned a CD to give to any cutie patootie that comes my way). Instead of rattling off every song on the playlist, here are my top songs to help you get in the fall spirit.

The catch: each song is assigned to a common autumn activity. So get cozy, find your favorite activities, and the song recs will follow. Bonus points if it’s raining :)

Carving pumpkins if you like making jack-o’ lanterns and sippin’ cider the week before Halloween… “Drunk on Halloween” by Wallows “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou Reading if you like getting cozy with a new book (or an old fave)… “The Breeze” by Dr. Dog “There She Goes” by The La’s (duh) Baking if you like putting nara smith to shame… “Like Real People Do” by Hozier “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” by Landon Pigg studying with friends if you like hanging out in the library before midterms… “You’re Not The Only One I Know” by The Sundays “Campus” by Vampire Weekend watching movies if you like shouting at characters as if they can hear you… Nothing. You can’t listen to music AND watch Good Will Hunting… or Dead Poets Society… or When Harry Met Sally. APPLE Picking if you like plucking straight from the tree in the early november chill… “My Sweet Lord” by George Harrison “My Girlfriend Is a Witch” by October Country Planning halloween costumes if you like making pinterest boards and hunting down the Perfect props… “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell “Jekyll and Hyde” by Jim Burgett Being cool and mysterious if you like browsing the books at Stardust… “Time of The Season (Mono Version)” by The Zombies “The Killing Moon” by Echo and The Bunnymen Crushing on someone if you like dreaming of your campus crush during cuffing season… “Linger” by The Cranberries “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

Before you guys leave to listen and thank me for blessing your ears, can we acknowledge how cool music is? If it weren’t for music, I would have spent the whole day studying (yuck). Instead, I scoured my brain and collection for songs that would work for this… I consider it a day well spent.

Also, in case you missed the link at the beginning, I embedded the full playlist below for good measure. Happy listening!