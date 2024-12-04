Don’t Miss Out on Universal Studio’s Holiday Celebrations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Typically, when you think of Universal’s Orlando Resort, images of blockbuster attractions and thrilling rides come to mind. However, the park offers something quite magical this holiday season: a festive winter wonderland filled with shows, lights, and brand-new experiences.

I went to Universal Orlando’s holiday launch opening day and discovered everything the resort offers this season. If you are considering going to Universal Orlando Resorts sometime this holiday season, the parks will surely have something in store for you!

Shows

“The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” transforms completely from its traditional yearly shows. With new outfits and songs, both the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade and Celestina Warbeck’s show in Diagon Alley show up and show out with festive songs and new outfits.

Over at Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure, the Frog Choir’s enchanting carols are accompanied by new outfits and joyous melodies, like “Christmas at Hogwarts” and “I Cast a Spell on Father Christmas.” Meanwhile, in Diagon Alley, Celestina Warbeck & the Banshees bring down the house with a holiday twist on their usual set, serenading guests with hits from their Christmas album, including the playful “A Witch and Wizard’s Wintry Wondrous Land” and “My Baby Gave Me a Hippogriff for Christmas.”

Once night falls in the Wizarding World, the castle illuminates and comes to life with The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle. This stunning light show, set to a seasonal soundtrack, is an absolute must-see. The ancient castle is bathed in festive light, complete with a towering Christmas tree and appearances by Hogwarts’ beloved ghosts.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Over in Universal Studios, The Blues Brothers Holiday Show turns Delancey Street into a snowy, festive celebration with Jake and Elwood performing classic tunes like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Blue Christmas.” Even if you’re not a fan of the movie, this lively street party is a crowd-pleaser.

Marylin Monroe also takes to the streets of Hollywood to film a Christmas special, in which she appropriately sings a rendition of “Santa Baby.”

Finally, let us not forget the unforgettable Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular at Islands of Adventure. This heartwarming live show brings the beloved characters from How the Grinch Stole Christmas to life in a way that will leave your whole family smiling from ear to ear. If you want to make your holiday extra memorable, meet the Grinch himself throughout the day for photos and fun interactions.

Tribute Store

The Holiday Tribute Store is a one-stop wonderland for shoppers looking for something special. This seasonal pop-up experience draws inspiration from some of Universal’s most beloved properties. Wander through themed rooms celebrating The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Universal Orlando’s quirky mascot, Earl the Squirrel.

Step into Hogsmeade for Christmas to snag magical gifts like cozy sweaters, plush creatures, and wands straight from Ollivanders. From there, enter the whimsical world of the Grinch, where interactive surprises and Grinch-inspired merchandise await, from mugs to cozy holiday pajamas. And don’t miss the story of Earl the Squirrel, whose mischievous antics made him the star of Universal’s holiday celebrations. The store’s grand finale is a treasure trove of goodies featuring everything from adorable Sanrio items to festive Minion merchandise.

Additionally, if your sweet tooth is calling, you can indulge in delicious holiday treats like trifle cakes, macaroons, and cookies that look almost too good to eat.

Tasty Treats

You can’t celebrate the holidays without indulging in some seasonal snacks, and Universal Studios has plenty to offer. For those who love Butterbeer, the chilly weather brings the return of Hot Butterbeer — a warm, comforting treat perfect for sipping as you explore the parks.

The Holiday Tribute Store has the bulk of the seasonal treats. Still, additional festive offerings are scattered across the resort at spots like the Today Cafe, Croissant Moon Bakery, and Toothsome Chocolate Emporium. From cupcakes to cheesecake, there’s something for every sweet lover.

The Macy’s Holiday Parade

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a parade, and the Macy’s Holiday Parade at Universal Studios is the season’s crown jewel. Using colorful floats, massive kites, and whimsical costumes sponsored by Macy’s, Universal can transform some of its most beloved characters into spectacles illuminating the park’s Hollywood and New York streets. The grand finale? A show-stopping appearance by Father Christmas himself, who helps light the towering Christmas tree, bringing joy and magic to the entire plaza.

It’s the most wonderful time — to visit

Overall, the parks can be a great place for anyone any time of the year, but something especially magical occurs around the holidays at the Universal Orlando Resorts. If you can go, it will be wonderful to experience it. While Universal Studios is a fantastic year-round destination, something extraordinary happens during the holidays.