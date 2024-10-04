Ways to Vote as a UCF College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Election Day is coming! Don’t be left out. All the hot girls are voting; why not be one of them?

Voting is crucial to making your voice heard and influencing the future. As University of Central Florida college students, we know a lot is riding on this election. According to Circle, over 40 million Gen Z members will be eligible to vote in this presidential election.

As they say, put your money where your mouth is and vote! Time is ticking! The deadline for registering to vote is fast approaching. Here are some ways to get out there and make a difference.

1. Register to Vote

Original Illustration by Neula Ha for Her Campus Media

First, make sure you’re registered to vote. Florida allows quick and easy online voter registration. You can also register by mail or in person at your local Supervisor of Elections office. UCF often hosts voter registration drives on campus, so keep an eye out for those events. Student government also has a link in their Linktree on their Instagram, which you can access anytime.

The deadline for registering to vote is on Oct. 7.

2. Vote in Person

On Campus: UCF typically has polling places on campus for significant elections. The Live Oaks Magnolia Room on campus will be open to UCF students registered to vote in Orange County. Check the OSI website or the local election office for more information.

At Your Home Precinct: On election day, you can also vote at your home precinct. Ensure you know your polling place’s location and hours, which you can find here.

3. Vote by Mail (Absentee Voting)

You can request a mail-in ballot if you can’t make it to your polling place.

Request a Ballot: You can apply for a mail-in ballot through the Florida Division of Elections or your local Supervisor of Elections office. Be mindful of deadlines.

Complete and Return: Fill out your ballot and return it by the specified deadline. You can track your ballot online to ensure it is received.

4. Early Voting

Florida offers early voting, which allows you to vote in person before election day. Early voting will be open to students on campus at the Live Oaks Magnolia Room. This is a great option if you have a busy schedule or will be out of town on election day.

5. Provisional Ballots

If there are any issues with your registration or if you’re voting in a different precinct, you may be given a provisional ballot. This ensures your vote is counted once your eligibility is confirmed.

6. Utilize Campus Resources

UCF provides several resources to help students vote:

Voter Registration Drives: Look for events on campus where you can register to vote. Knights Vote has excellent resources available to you.

Information Sessions: Attend workshops or information sessions about voting procedures and what to expect. The NAACP will host a “What’s On the Ballot” event on Oct. 3, where students will learn about what’s on the ballot for the upcoming general election.

7. Stay Informed

Know Your Deadlines: Be aware of registration and absentee ballot deadlines. The deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 7!

Understand the Issues: Research candidates and ballot measures.

Check Your Registration: Verify your voter registration status before election day.

8. Get Involved

Volunteer: Participate in voter registration drives or work at polling places. Volunteer with the Office of Student Involvement and UCF’s Student Government.

Spread the Word: Encourage your friends and classmates to vote and read this article!

Voting is a powerful way to contribute to your community and country. By understanding your options and planning ahead, you can ensure your voice is heard, no matter where you are. Happy voting, Knights! Charge on!