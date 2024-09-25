The 4 Most Iconic 2024 VMAs Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

From a tribute to Katy Perry’s career to Sabrina Carpenter kissing an alien, the 2024 Video Music Awards was filled with exciting moments.

The event was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion at the UBS arena in Elmont, New York, airing on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. The night was filled with breathtaking fashion, beautiful performances, and comedy.

Let’s look at some of the memorable moments from a few of the most beloved female artists this year.

Megan Thee Stallion The female rapper was an unpredictable and enthusiastic host throughout the event. She started the show off in a patriotic leotard as a tribute to one that might be worn by an Olympic gymnast, specifically shouting out Simone Biles. Later, she came out with a real snake around her arms, wearing a variation of the outfit worn by Britney Spears from her iconic 2001 VMA “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance. After a few seconds, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear she wanted the snake off by screaming. She took the stage starting with a three-song medley including “BOA,” “B.A.S.,” and “Hiss” in an Egyptian-inspired outfit. She then performed her hit single “Mamushi” from her latest album, Megan, with a feature from Yuki Chiba. Completing the night, Megan Thee Stallion ended things with a performance in an incredible Gladiator-themed outfit inspired by her recent Pepsi campaign that merges music and sports entertainment. Megan thee Stallion’s VMA 2024 performance Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter has been one of the hottest artists of the year with a new album titled Short n’ Sweet, which became her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. She was nominated for six VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction and Editing. She also has three songs on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart: “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste”. Aside from these accomplishments, she performed her three hit songs of the summer wearing a sparkly, silver Victoria’s Secret bodysuit with bedazzled red kiss marks in various places. She was joined on stage by dancing astronauts and an alien on what appears to be the moon. By the end of her song “Taste,” she and the alien come together for an on-stage kiss, which took nearly everyone by surprise. She continued her memorable performance, finishing with “Please Please Please” and “Espresso.” Sabrina Carpenter performs at the VMAs 2024 Chappell Roan This new female singer with a drag-queen aesthetic has risen to fame as Best New Artist in 2024. She is a pop artist with hits like “HOT TO GO!,” “Good Luck, Babe,” and “Red Wine Supernova.” She often expresses herself in unique and confident ways with a large following of women and members of the LGBTQ+ community. So, her first VMA appearance did not disappoint. She pulled up to the 2024 VMAs in a stunning medieval warrior queen dress. The main character of the outfit was the teal velvet robe with gold embroidery around the edges over the top of a sheer reddish brown and white dress with a deep neckline. The look was finished with metallic armor legs, wrist cuffs, a cross pendant necklace, long gold and silver nails, and a sword. After her amazing performance of “Good Luck, Babe,” she ended the night channeling her inner Joan of Arc. The look consisted of a hooded chainmail dress accessorized with chainmail fingerless gloves. The pop star was nominated for four major categories and won Best New Artist. Island Records Katy Perry Perry arrived at the award show in a Victorian-era two-piece made of distressed fabric and shades of ivory and tan alongside her husband, Orlando Bloom, who was dressed in all black. Aside from being able to pull off any look, Perry has always produced visually appealing and story-telling videos to go along with her catchy songs. Courtesy of Christine Hahn She reminded us of her creativity when she put on a nostalgic show, singing a medley of some of her most famous hits, including “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls,” and “E.T.” She finished her performance by accepting the Video Vanguard Award from her husband and giving a speech thanking her family, her label, and her fans. “Thank you. I did that all on my first day of my period, too, if you can believe it.” -Katy Perry

With so many amazing artists to choose from this year, it’s hard to pick a favorite! The outfits, performances, and speeches of every woman at the 2024 VMAs were iconic and reminded people all around the world just how deserving everyone who was nominated for an award truly is.