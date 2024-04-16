Top Post-Grad Cities To Move To In 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

For most college seniors, graduation season is upon us. While there are exciting elements of wrapping up your undergraduate degree, there are also the horrors: preparing for finals, constant job-searching, and of course, where you will live. Some of us may have to move back into our parent’s house for a while (if you didn’t live with them during college), but we’re not anticipating a long-term stay. We want to get out there and start our careers, explore new places, and even have some downtime.

Thankfully, living in one of the biggest countries on Earth has an advantage here, having numerous places with tons to offer for all kinds of people. As college graduates, we tend to look for job prospects, opportunities for fun and adventure, affordability, and a sense of belonging. Considering all of these desires, here are some of the best cities to move to in 2024.

Salt Lake City, UT

Looking for a balance of sunshine and snow? Thankfully, Salt Lake City offers both types of climate, with over 200 sunny days per year and ideal skiing and snowboarding conditions. In terms of professional life, the tech industry is starting to boom here, with some comparing it to a new Silicon Valley, making it a great place to start your career while taking advantage of lower costs of living. Also, you’re not far from Utah’s “Mighty 5” national parks, bringing you much closer to beautiful nature. Outdoorsy grads will have a blast here, whether they hike through canyons or ski down mountain slopes.

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of the many populous cities in North Carolina, and another once-smaller city seeing more prospects. With low unemployment rates, ample opportunities in education and research, and cheaper than most cities, it is very convenient for the average college grad. “Relatable” Raleigh would be nothing more than welcoming and understanding of your goals and struggles, mostly due to the number of universities that the area hosts, and being familiar with the collegiate demographic. Also, if you fell in love with the city of Charlotte from Season 6 of “Love is Blind,” Raleigh is just a 2-hour drive away.

Madison, WI

Another city that caters to undergraduates and post-grads is Madison, home to one of the University of Wisconsin institutions. However, this doesn’t exclude it from real-world opportunities. Some of the strongest industries here deal with healthcare technology and are paired with low unemployment rates. Not only is the state of Wisconsin known for its extreme love of cheese, but Madison also has a strong craft brewery scene, including chances to win prizes and discounts for participating in the “Madison On Tap” beverage trail and visiting all of its local breweries. This gives big foodies a chance to indulge in the multiple menu items that the area has to offer.

Nashville, TN

While Nashville is known for its continually thriving music scene and its country roots, it also has a lot to offer for post-grads. Not only could you land a job in the music industry, but healthcare and healthcare tech are very popular here, along with hosting Vanderbilt University and Nissan North America. Outside of professional life, the entertainment and nightlife scene is epic, with popular venues like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Grand Ole Opry, and more. Fun, free spirits will thrive in this junction.

Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis has been gaining more popularity in recent years, even with their chilling winters. Considered the “Mini Apple” (in comparison to New York City), it is much more affordable and presents great job prospects for healthcare, science, and more. There are also a great number of sights that you can explore, such as the Mall of America (the largest mall in the U.S.), and First Avenue. Along with close proximity to these destinations, Minneapolis is also a very bike-friendly city, making it convenient to travel without polluting. You may have to pack some extra layers, but it could bring great opportunities for your career.

Boston, MA

Home to Harvard, MIT, and Boston University, Boston is a historic city that dominates New England. With its academic environment, this city also provides a transition between college life and adulthood, while also catering to post-grads. The job market is one of the strongest in the nation, offering positions in multiple industries, including healthcare, education, hospitality, tourism, finance, and more. There are also a lot of landmarks and fun activities to do, along with tons of natural beauty, including the infamous fall foliage. While Stars Hollow isn’t nearby, fans of “Gilmore Girls,” will get a kick out of the New England atmosphere.

Austin, TX

If you love live music, then Austin, a.k.a. “The Live Music Capital of the World,” seems just right for you. With a booming nightlife and tons of other grads moving in, it could feel like an easygoing stroll between college and adulthood. One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., the tech industry and many startups are gaining major strides here. Additionally, if you consider yourself quirky, you’ll fit in with the “Keep Austin Weird,” motto, as they have the Museum of the Weird and offer haunted tours.

Atlanta, GA

Being one of the most populous cities in the South, Atlanta is only just growing in size and opportunity. Major companies are based within the city, such as Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, and the Coca-Cola Company, and the entertainment industry has been booming there for quite some time. Additionally, Atlanta is also known for having some of the best cuisine and restaurants (despite the recent “Keith Lee Effect”). If you’re looking to expand your social network and experience Southern charm, then look no further.

Seattle, WA

The rainy city of Seattle hosts numerous top companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing, and more. While this area seems more suitable for those who specialize in tech or other STEM fields, there are a plethora of opportunities for other majors as well, all equipped with above-average salaries. There’s a vibrant cultural scene with many iconic landmarks such as the Space Needle and Pike Place Market. Additionally, you’re not far from breathtaking nature, with Puget Sound and the Olympic National Forest to the west, and the Cascades to the east. This city is great for someone who loves rain and is still in their Twilight Renaissance era.

Of course, depending on your specific interests and career goals, some cities may seem more suitable for your goals and personality than others. However, with the amount of choices that we have presented in front of us, it’s good to keep in mind what each place has to offer for our professional and personal lives. So as you walk across the stage at graduation, you will have a better idea of where your future will take you.