The Villain’s of Love Is Blind S6: Reunion Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The Love is Blind producers heard us talking about how lame last year’s reunion was, and I’m pleased to say that they delivered this year. Between Jeramey and Sarah-Ann flaunting their relationship on social media and Trevor’s text receipts, the tea was HOT. This season’s men may have been the worst yet, but at least we gained some iconic girlhood friendships.

1. Jeramey and Sarah-Ann

Jeramey’s favorite line during the Reunion was, “I didn’t intentionally do that.” How do you unintentionally lie, Jeramey?

One thing about Jeramey: he’ll share his location whether you ask for it or not. But we don’t care about your location, Jeramey. We want an explanation, and we have some questions:

Did your engagement to Laura mean anything to you? Sarah-Ann, WHY did you give away the ending by posting so many Tik-Toks? Why did it take Laura calling both of you out during the Reunion to get an apology? Be honest, Sarah-Ann. Are you okay? Blink twice if you’re in danger.

It’s wild that a year has passed, and we still see zero remorse from Jeramey and Sarah-Ann. Jess said it best: We’re not upset that you guys are together; we’re upset that you both did it in the most disrespectful way possible. They seem to have bonded over the “it’s us against the world” narrative and attempted to find solace in each other instead of taking accountability for their actions.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the hosts of Love Is Blind, didn’t let anyone off easy, though. The first question for our Season 6 cast was directed at Jeramey when Nick asked him to clear up rumors that he was engaged before he came on the show. Luckily for Jeramey, he didn’t pull a Trevor and was honest about his past with Sarah-Ann and Laura.

Not so luckily for Jeramey, Laura is one to stand on business. Not even 20 minutes into the Reunion, Laura tells Jeramey, “I didn’t say I was waiting up for you. I should’ve been on the front porch waiting for your ass at 6 a.m.” Tell ’em, Laura! Sometime between the crowd clapping for Laura and Jeramey making excuses, Sarah-Ann started an “I know you are, but what am I?” fight. She told Laura that SHE’S the pick-me, not Sarah-Ann, at which Jess jumped in and disagreed. Laura ends the fight with, “You’re not a girl’s girl any day of your life.” That checks out, considering Sarah-Ann unfollowed all the girls on Instagram but still followed their fiances.

It’s not just the girls having a catfight. We discovered that when Jimmy struggled to decide between moving forward with Chelsea or Jess, Jeramey made an incredibly insensitive comment, “At least I can sleep good tonight knowing I’m not the villain.” Instead of taking accountability, Jeramey explains that he “doesn’t recall” ever saying that, and IF he did say that, he didn’t mean it seriously. Jimmy has moved up and down the ranks all season, but Jeramey and Trevor ultimately hold that title.

The heat didn’t end there, though. The Lacheys called out Sarah-Ann for spoiling the ending with her TikTok videos and questioning her intentions when she made a video saying, “This is all for entertainment!” Laura responded directly, saying, “I was hoping and praying for you guys to come in here with some humility, come with an apology, and realize that this was my real life.” She expresses that her real engagement, real love, and real wedding were made a mockery of by both Jeramey and Sarah-Ann.

By the end of the segment, Sarah-Ann and Jeramey spill out an apology one year too late. But if Laura accepts it, that’s all that matters.

2. Trevor

This one was tough to watch. Trevor was supposed to be our saving grace, our big hairy goofball, our golden retriever. Then his ex, who he was with while on the show, released the truth. As it turns out, Trevor was in a “toxic” relationship while on Love Is Blind. According to him, she knew he was going on the show and was okay with it. Although Trevor admits their relationship was unhealthy, the texts read, “I love you. I can’t wait to marry you.” One question, Trev: HUH?

Like I said, Love Is Blind didn’t miss this Reunion. They showed all of the receipts and called everyone out. Trevor and his ex-girlfriend’s text thread was in front of the cast and studio audience and is now forever on Netflix for millions of people to see.

Even before filming, Trevor texted her saying, “I love you so much, honey. I’m excited for it but more excited to get back to you after and start our life together.” When he receives his phone back, he says, “I hope you know how much I love you. And had to pretend that this wasn’t real life to say anything I said.”

…Yikes, Pumpkin.

Admittedly, Trevor’s face was brutal to see. Instead of responding, he blankly stared, completely speechless. It’s unknown if he knew he was going to be called out before attending the Reunion, but he did mention he had a speech ready. After about 12 seconds of painful silence, AD speaks up by saying, “Nah, say it with your chest. Don’t get quiet now.”

When he finally speaks, he says that he never asked her, “Will you be my girlfriend?” No, Trevor, you only said you loved and planned to marry her.

The entire crowd, and millions of us at home, are experiencing intense second-hand embarrassment. The OGs of LIB are covering their faces.

Trevor insists that this was just an incredibly toxic situation and that she knew if he found someone, he would be with them. Despite the circumstances, Trevor’s actions were highly disrespectful to everyone involved—the fans, the producers, the cast, his ex, and most importantly, Chelsea. Chelsea tells Trevor that she knew intuitively that she should not pick him and never knew why until now.

The segment ends with Trevor telling Chelsea he will explain or clarify whatever she needs. Trevor asks to leave, and he does.

3. Additional Shoutouts

Oh, Jimmy. Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy. What a rollercoaster it’s been. We liked you, then we hated you, then we felt for you, and now we… understand. Comparatively speaking, Jimmy is a saint. He may have made some insensitive comments about AD’s body, disrespected Chelsea’s boundaries, and called her clingy, but after the fight where Chelsea got upset because Jimmy left for an hour, we understand.

Throughout the Reunion, Jimmy looked somewhat angry. Maybe he was stressed or nervous, but he seemed on edge. But Jimmy, why disrespect Jess when she’s shown you nothing but kindness? C’mon, man.

Vanessa Lachey asks Jess if she and Jimmy are friends, to which she responds, “I thought we were.” Jess explains that she always had Jimmy’s best interest in mind. She would not let him get “bullied into oblivion” by people online, and she would not talk negatively about him in interviews. He has a piece of her heart, and that will remain. So when she heard him lie during an interview about her, she was infuriated.

She explains that during one of his recent interviews, he made nasty remarks about her behavior in the pods, like storming out of a date 10 minutes after it started. He responds to her anger and hurt by saying he was simply explaining “his side of the story.” Jess insisted that she didn’t leave early and that they talked for an hour and a half before mutually agreeing to take an intermission. The interviewer asked why he didn’t choose Jess, and apparently, her leaving a date early, along with her tone, was a huge factor.

But, how could that be true if it didn’t happen? If the Reunion brought anything, it was receipts.

The Reunion was filmed a few days before its release. After Jess and Jimmy argued about whether she left the date early, the producers showed the clip. The total time? 2 hours, 13 minutes.

As for Matthew… I’m sure he’s on Reddit somewhere talking about how girls don’t want a good guy anymore while simultaneously texting two girls the same thing.

4. Final Thoughts

This season was a wild ride, but a good one. Opinions of the cast changed with each new episode, which made it both exciting and disappointing. We gained Jess and Laura, a new, iconic duo, and lost our faith in men. Again.

All I have to say is, thank god for Amy and Johnny.