UCF’s Theater Production “Rent” is Now Playing

This past week, Theatre UCF opened its most recent production of Rent at the UCF Mainstage Theatre, directed by Michael Jablonski. A thrilling musical exploring raw energy through a classic retelling of La Bohème through rock music, the production follows different characters fighting against gentrification and the HIV/AIDS crisis in 1990s New York City.

Jasper Allen, a Musical Theatre BFA student, plays Tom Collins in this production of Rent.

“In this day and age with our political climate, we are shifting into something new with Rent, especially in Florida. It’s about speaking to marginalized communities,” Allen said. “It preaches a message about inclusivity and community – community, community, community – that is the biggest thing.”

To these actors, the educational value they acquire by putting on a production of Rent is tremendous. Rent supports a multitude of themes and motifs that have built the foundations of human artistry for many lives. In my opinion, this is the kind of foundation young actors need and the kind of foundation they need to see built.

Our actors at UCF explore a wide range of this artistry within the show itself, making it all the more worthwhile to continue expanding performing arts education within the state, especially at UCF, for people actively performing and trying to expand on their own individualistic education.

Take, for example, the director of Rent himself, Michael Jablonski. Jablonski was a Musical Theatre director and actor in New York City for 22 years.

“There are so many valuable tools that the arts embody and teach us as humans, [and] it’s unfortunate that politics doesn’t see the importance of that,” Jablonski said. “Tell me a civilization that didn’t have art in it. Go vote.”

Amid this frustration, the students and faculty at UCF are determined to put on a production of this vibrant musical. This is a very true anecdote of proof that performing arts education is worth the funding, money, and time. It teaches so much.

“We want to make sure that students are able to ask questions, to have that open space. With Rent, we create and explore a different type of openness within the rehearsal room when faced with challenging content,” Jablonski said. “It makes the work more expansive and more authentic.”

His vision for Rent is not to break the mold but rather to retell the legendary musical as authentically as it was meant to be.

When exploring the themes of Rent and its meaning to the student body, Allen listed an abundance of reasons why so many people can resonate with the musical, including addiction, an issue that has impacted so many people.

“[It’s important to understand] that people you know are affected by addiction because you could know someone like that. You could be that person tomorrow. Just understanding that they still need love and community,” Allen said.

Rent has a plethora of themes that revolve around community and support, which makes the message the musical brings a positive, worthwhile message. Not only do the actors I spoke with agree, but the ever-hardworking crew also feels the effect this musical brings. This includes Hunter Clark, a BFA stage management student and production assistant of Rent.

“I think UCF wanted to do this show now because in a time where there is lots of hardship and violence happening in the world, a show about coming together and accepting one another is a message that audiences need to hear,” Clark said.

With the amount of influence and prestige the musical allows the acting and production team to feel, imagine what it would feel like as an audience member. If you attend, you will be supporting performance education while watching a groundbreaking musical with timeless themes.

The remaining shows for this week are Oct. 24-27. The Theatre UCF website has more ticketing information.

Support UCF Performing Arts and UCF College of Arts and Humanities by catching a show this week of a gripping and spirited musical before it’s too late!