Savannah, Georgia: the Good, the Bad, and the Spooky

If you’re looking for your next weekend trip this fall season, look no further than Savannah, Georgia. If bloody battles, daunting mysteries, and whispers of ghosts who once walked the earth are your cup of tea, book your trip before the prices shoot up!

Savannah is a gorgeous town with a ton of things to do. You can check out museums, restaurants, and, of course, ghost tours!

Savannah has great food everywhere. For the first time in a long time, I can truly say I enjoyed every meal I ate on vacation. The Collins Quarter, Flying Monk Noodle Bar, and Vinnie Van GoGo’s Pizza are some must-try spots to check out during your time there. Savannah is also famous for great southern cooking. They even have food tours, but my family and I are vegetarians so we did not do those as most southern food tends to be meat-heavy.

My favorite museum that my family and I visited was the Prohibition Museum, which is an immersive historical museum about the 1920s Prohibition Era. There’s a ton of info about the causes of the event, mobsters, flappers, the government, and so much more! On display were many cool artifacts dating back to the Prohibition period that you likely wouldn’t be able to see elsewhere. I can confidently say even if you aren’t a history person, the Prohibition Museum is entertaining and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Though the SCAD art museum had gorgeous artwork to appreciate, it was mostly shut down for the summer. I love UCF, but I enjoyed seeing another college campus and other students live their college experience. The SCAD college experience seems extremely active with the city of Savannah itself. The university’s buildings are right next to people’s homes and businesses in comparison to UCF’s campus where we mostly live inside our little bubble.

However, let’s not forget about all the haunts Savannah has to offer. The Sorrel-Reed House is probably the most famous one and was even featured on Buzzfeed Unsolved. Furthermore, there’s the Andrew Low House or if you want a ghostly experience, stay at the Hamilton-Turner Inn. Our AirBnB was located right between the two! A great way to experience everything is by booking a ghost tour!

Before you book your tour, please do your research! Some tours can be gimmicky, some can be terrifying, and some are informational and easygoing. We went on one of the trolley tours, and while it wasn’t horrible, we definitely fell for a tourist trap.

The second one we went on was the Savannah History and Haunts Candlelit Ghost Walking Tour. This one was incredible with just the right amount of history and spookiness, especially towards the end.

Honestly, I think it scared us too much because when we went back to our AirBnB at 9 p.m. We decided we had enough ghost stories and drove home in the middle of the night, leaving a day early.

Obviously, we are not horror fans.

I don’t know what scared us so bad, but the moment we walked through the door, the energy was off, okay? It was probably psychological, but we knew we weren’t going to sleep well anyway so we thought might as well leave. We looked insane packing our bags and high-tailing it out of there, but we were not going to be featured in the next Conjuring movie.

I swear, it was like that house knew we were spooked, and for all three of us to feel the same way? There had to be something sinister lurking about.

Savannah, while beautiful, is not a place I could live. There’s just too much death all around it for me. Death is everywhere, people have died everywhere. Honestly, it’s just too much for me.

If you’re a huge history fan or love getting spooked, Savannah is the place for you. So, book your trip quickly before the prices surge for Halloween, and invite all your friends!