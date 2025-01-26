Project Pan: Working Against Overconsumption in Cosmetics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Amid TikTok’s endless “What I Got for Christmas” haul videos, a recent trend contradicts the app’s overconsumption mindset: Project Pan 2025. Essentially, Project Pan is a lifestyle challenge that encourages participants to use all the beauty products they already own before buying a similar one. The name comes from the satisfying moment of “hitting pan,” or reaching the bottom of a beauty product.

Why Project Pan Matters

At its core, Project Pan shifts the focus from constant consumption to intentional use. Instead of letting half-empty bottles or neglected palettes pile up, this trend advocates using what you already have!

Project Pan isn’t just about finishing products—it’s about reevaluating consumption habits. When was the last time you bought a beauty product? Probably not too long ago, but when was the last time you finished one? This challenge highlights how much value we can extract from a single product and can help us shop more mindfully in the future.

The Benefits of Project Pan

Project Pan offers several benefits that make it a meaningful and rewarding practice. First, it helps you save money by encouraging the use of what you already have, avoiding unnecessary purchases, and giving your wallet some relief. It also reduces waste by minimizing discarded products and plastic packaging, making it an eco-friendly initiative.

Aside from the obvious benefits, Project Pan also promotes a change in mindset, encouraging you to focus less on constant consumption and more on appreciating what you already own. It shifts focus away from finding fulfillment through incessant purchases.

Tips For Project Pan Success

For a successful Project Pan, start by choosing products you love. Focusing on items you enjoy using keeps the challenge rewarding. If a particular product doesn’t work for you, consider giving it to a friend or repurposing it.

For example, one helpful tip to repurpose a body spray you’re not too fond of is to use it as a room spray! Don’t be afraid to experiment and get creative by discovering new uses for your products, like using lipstick as blush or eyeshadow as a highlighter. Lastly, track expiration dates and prioritize using products nearing expiration to minimize waste.

Her Campus Media

Project Pan Criticism and TikTok Consumption Culture

While celebrated for its focus on reducing consumption by using up existing products, Project Pan has also faced criticism for highlighting economic privilege. Participants who gain the most traction on TikTok for their Project Pan videos often have an extreme excess of items to “pan.” These users have faced criticism for promoting overconsumption and being out of touch with regular consumption.

This critique becomes especially relevant when considering TikTok, where consumption is a foundational aspect of the platform’s culture. From $2,000 haul videos to never-ending product recommendations, TikTok thrives on showcasing and encouraging the accumulation of new items. While Project Pan pushes back against this mindset, its existence within a consumption-driven environment underscores the tension between reducing waste and the platform’s constant promotion of buying more.

Project Pan Overall

Project Pan 2025 is more than just a beauty challenge—it’s a mindful response to overconsumption. Encouraging intentional use and fostering an appreciation for what you already own offers a refreshing alternative to the constant push for “more” in today’s consumer culture. Whether you’re looking to save money, reduce waste, or rethink your shopping habits, Project Pan is a great way to embrace sustainability and intentional living. Why not give it a try?