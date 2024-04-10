Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ (spilled) Ranked

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album GUTS was released on Sept. 8, 2023, and topped Billboard’s Hot 100’s. The “GUTS World Tour” is currently taking place, and on Mar. 19 Rodrigo announced the deluxe version of her album, mid-concert, at the United Center in Chicago. She and her dancers held up signs reading “GUTS deluxe out Friday” with the titles of her new songs. GUTS (spilled) was released on March 22 and has brought Rodrigo back onto the charts. Along with Olivia, I’ve decided to spill my guts with my ranking of these bonus tracks.

5. scared of my guitar

Despite this song being my least favorite of the bonus tracks, I still thoroughly enjoyed it. The lyric “So we’ll stay together ‘cause how could I ever trade something that’s good for what’s right?” felt like a knife to the heart the first time I listened to the track. This song is last on my ranking because I have to be in a specific mood for gut-wrenchingly sad songs. “Scared of my guitar” is a phenomenal example of that, but, for my sanity, I won’t be listening to it on repeat.

4. obsessed

“Obsessed” has been blowing up on TikTok, especially after the release of its music video, and I agree with the mass that it is very catchy. Nonetheless, it’s just not my favorite. Though the chorus and bridge have been stuck in my head, I prefer the instruments of this song, rather than the actual lyrics. Overall, this is a fun listen because of the angsty sound the instruments provide.

3. girl i’ve always been

“Girl i’ve always been” has a very different feel from the other songs on the GUTS album. With its country twang, I’m surprised I like this song as much as I do, considering I’m not typically a fan of the country genre. I enjoyed this unique sound for Rodrigo, and I think it works well for her voice. My favorite lyric is, “So don’t say that I’ve been actin’ different. I’m nothin’ if I’m not consistent.” There’s something about the way she sings this that is so satisfying to me. She knows who she is reinforcing through this song: herself.

2. so american

When I first listened to this song, I couldn’t stop myself from thinking “Aww.” This is Rodrigo’s only love song, and it’s adorable. She expresses her potential love in this new relationship, which is a refreshing change of pace from her more angsty style. I say this in no way to discredit her angsty songs, but I am embracing the joy Rodrigo is sharing here. She has also expressed that “so american” is her favorite out of the bonus tracks, which is endearing.

1. stranger

Upon first listening, I immediately loved this song, and it has grown on me even more since then. Everything about it is amazing. The lyrics hit so close to home for me, expressing moving on from a relationship that has run its course. The lyrics “and if I’m not enough for you, you’re not enough for me,” and “you are the best thing that I’ll ever keep so far out of my life,” are my favorite lyrics, not only in this song but in the entire album.



Overall, these tracks are a great addition to GUTS, and I look forward to seeing how Olivia Rodrigo’s career grows. The “GUTS World Tour” is still going strong, leaving fans curious if she will spill anything else.