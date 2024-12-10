My Final Ranking of Taylor Swift’s 11 Albums

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, maybe the headline of this article was misleading. This list may not be the final final ranking. I tend to go back and forth on a few albums pretty frequently. That being said, it is nearly impossible to rank all 11 of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking albums she has released over the last 18 years.

Only being a fan since 2021, I had a lot to catch up on. With 274 songs spanning 11 albums and then some, Swift’s discography contains its fair share of not-so-perfect songs, but what it has even more of is absolute masterpieces. Her music displays an endless range of feelings and situations, often reflecting Swift’s emotions at different points in her life.

Having spent the past few years catching up on all the emotions I had missed before that point, I can now say I have, for the most part, decided my final ranking of her albums.

The Tortured Poets Department

I think this album is a hit-or-miss for most people, but for me, it is an absolute hit. Above all, I appreciate thoughtful and creative lyricism, and anyone who says this album doesn’t have that is lying or not paying attention. Swift’s storytelling in this album puts you on the receiving end of the raw emotions she wrote this record with. The glimpses she gives us into her life with these songs are so personal and let you connect with her on a deeper level. This album is mature but still fun, and what’s better than both? Admittedly, though, out of 31 songs, this album has one skip (we don’t talk about it), but everything else is perfect! Very tortured poet of her. Favorite songs: “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus,” “How Did it End?” “Peter,” and “The Prophecy.”

Midnights

Oh, my beautiful Midnights. Before hearing this album, I had already been a pretty solid Swift fan, but this entire album sealed the deal for me. I was bound to become a Swiftie. Once again, the songwriting she is capable of is insane; some of these songs hurt. Also, I have to point out that this is an awesome era! With such a distinct new aesthetic, this era felt whimsical and playful but also dark and magnetic, bringing out the seriousness in the perfect moments. Before TTPD, this album placed first for a long time. RIP, Midnight’s era; you will be missed. Favorite songs: “You’re on Your Own,” “Kid,” “Sweet Nothing,” and “You’re Losing Me.” Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures

Folklore

What is there to say about Folklore? Track after track, this album was breathtaking. This sound was new for her, but it worked so well. Every song on this album is beautiful, but a select few leave me speechless every time. I find myself listening to those more frequently than the rest because they are written so well and have such an interesting sound. This was also the album that I first got into. I remember sitting on my bedroom floor on a class Zoom call and listening to “the 1” vividly for the longest time. Something changed within me. This was the only full album I listened to for the next year and a half. Favorite songs: “This is Me Trying,” “My Tears Ricochet,” and “The Lakes.” Republic

Evermore

Another melodic and absolutely beautiful album. This is one of the albums I may look back on in a month and wish I had put it in third place. Being known as Folklore’s “sister album,” Evermore certainly takes the brunt of the criticisms around these two surprise albums, and I often find myself rooting for it. Both Folklore and Evermore have songs I adore, but “Tolerate It” being cut from the Eras Tour setlist before my show was my villain origin story. As much as I love the tracks on this album, Folklore was a bit more cohesive and well-put-together, which is the only reason Evermore is lower. Favorite songs: “Tolerate It,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore.”

Reputation

Oh, how I love Reputation. It feels criminal to put this album in fifth place; it’s so good. This is easily the most bad-b*tch fun album, and realistically, this is an album about being in love. Yes, it’s about reclaiming her reputation, but this is the original Lover album. Given the circumstances, Rep TV will be painfully good and maybe even painful. I also love this album because of the music videos. This list isn’t about my favorite music videos, but if it were, Rep would be first. Look, I get it. The dancing in the “Delicate” music video is considered cringe, but it’s just fun, girly, and cutie; I love it! And no one can argue that the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video is bad because it’s perfect. Favorite songs: “Delicate,” “I Did Something Bad,” and “New Year’s Day.”

Red

I know I just said Rep’s music videos are my favorite, but Red‘s are so iconic with songs like “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “22,” and “I Bet You Think About Me.” This is the era of memorable music videos, and this album holds one of my personal favorites: “Everything Has Changed.” It’s actually the first Swift song I had ever been obsessed with. However, it was because I had an Ed Sheeran phase, so Swift wasn’t quite on my radar yet. Overall, this album has such an autumn vibe that it feels nostalgic and bittersweet. Favorite songs: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” Nothing New,” and “Everything Has Changed.”

1989

Radio Swift asf. Hit after hit, this girl was on the radio religiously, and rightfully so. 1989 has so many singles that were hits for a reason. The first step to accepting that is realizing that “Shake it Off” is actually an amazing song. As much as I love this album—and I do love it despite being the seventh—it doesn’t quite top Red for me. Favorite songs: “Out of the Woods,” “Slut!” and “Now That We Don’t Talk.”

Lover

My sweet Lover. Look, I love this album a lot, but there are just a few songs on it that don’t quite do it for me the way her other albums do. I do love this era, though. It feels like a warm and comfortable embrace from your closest friend, and I love her for that. Swift was unapologetically herself in this era, and even at the Eras Tour, it’s clear she is a beacon of light for fans. Favorite songs: “Cornelia Street,” “False God,” and “I Think He Knows.”

Speak Now

As we get lower, ranking these albums feels more and more wrong. Next up is Speak Now, which is also a great album that I adore. The vault tracks from this album are so fun and have great features. With as many songs as this album has, I don’t find myself listening to these songs as much as I do her other albums. However, I will die on the hill that “When Emma Falls in Love” is a severely underrated song. Favorite songs: “Haunted,” “Ours,” and “I Can See You.”

Fearless

I would love for this album to be higher on my list. The songs are carefully crafted and are all really beautiful. Unfortunately, what I’m missing from this album is the nostalgic element that a lot of Swifties have because they were there when it was released. I, however, was not. Either way, I still think this is a great album overall. Favorite songs: “The Best Day,” “The Way I Loved You,” and “Forever & Always.”

