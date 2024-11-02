Some of My Favorite Artists – And Why You Should Give Them a Listen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are looking for a playlist to play while you’re studying, going on a late-night drive, or just looking for something to dance to, having the right mix of go-to artists can make all the difference. Every fall season, I spend hours curating that perfect fall playlist with a mix of my most comforting and most heartbreaking music. From some of today’s most well-known artists combined with some underground and emerging artists, I hope these artists resonate with you and introduce you to something new in the music world.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift is, of course, not a new recommendation to most people, but I’m re-recommending her for a reason. With the fall season here, several of her songs and albums are made to immerse you in that perfect fall feeling. A few songs I’ll be keeping on repeat all season long include “Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version),” “August,” “Ivy,” “Back to December (Taylor’s Version),” and “The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift).” Photo by Paolo V distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license Sabrina Carpenter While headlining her new “Short n’ Sweet tour,” Sabrina Carpenter is quickly gaining the hype she deserves. Her songs are the perfect way to boost my mood and make me want to dance! Although her new album “Short n’ Sweet” has become her most popular album, as it deserves, don’t underestimate her older albums! A few of my current favorites include “Fast Times,” “Juno,” “santa doesn’t know you like i do,” “Don’t Smile,” and “On Purpose.” ethel cain Although Ethel Cain isn’t the most well-known artist, her debut album “Preacher’s Daughter” has never failed to completely immerse me into her tragic story from beginning to end. The collection of songs is a haunting work of fiction with undertones of spirituality and a gothic aesthetic. It follows the life of a troubled teenager, who grapples with existentialism and sexuality. Some recommendations that are a perfect addition to your fall playlist are “American Teenager,” “Family Tree,” “Sun Bleached Flies,” “For Sure,” and “Crush.” gracie abrams With her new album “The Secret of Us,” Gracie Abrams has quickly blown up on TikTok and as an opener for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.” Abram’s songs are perfect for any occasion, whether I need a good cry sesh or just want music to play in the background of my study session. Some of my current go-to’s include “I Love You, I’m Sorry – Live from Vevo,” “us. (feat. Taylor Swift),” “Feels Like,” “That’s So True,” and “I miss you, I’m sorry.” Hozier I’m not usually a fan of male music artists, but Hozier is an exception. He never fails to make songs with a perfect blend of heartbreak and peace. His music is perfect for the fall season and takes up the majority of my current fall playlist. A few songs that I would recommend listening to are “Work Song,” “Cherry Wine,” “Francesca,” “Be,” and “Foreigner’s God.”

Although my favorite artists and go-to songs change frequently, these are the five that never go out of style. Whether you are looking for a new favorite comfort song or something new to get lost in, each of these artists has something different to offer. Through these recommendations, I hope you will find a new artist or a couple of new songs you can keep on repeat all fall long. Happy listening!