Must-Have Wicked Movie Collaborations You’ll Love

The Wicked musical has captivated audiences around the world for over two decades. Based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, first published in 1995, this “Popular” story took Broadway by storm when it debuted in 2003, reshaping musical theater as we know it.

Following the backstory of Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of The West, the upcoming movie adaptation, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, had fans “Dancing Through Life” in anticipation, with expectations that it will be one of the biggest box office hits of the year.

Brands have eagerly embraced the excitement, releasing collaborations that are sure to help the film “Defy Gravity” on its way to success. As fans flock to theaters, these partnerships only add to the mounting excitement. In no particular order, here are the top 10 Wicked movie collaborations.

r.e.m. beauty Ariana Grande’s makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty, has released a limited-edition Wicked collection featuring nine pieces. The collection includes the OzDust eyeshadow palette, So Popular pH-adaptive lip oil, and Glinda Glow Drops. Embracing the iconic pink and green aesthetic, the collection offers a green Elphaba-inspired set and a pink Glinda-inspired set, bringing the magic of the two leading ladies to fans’ beauty routines. Throughout press tours and worldwide premieres, Grande has been spotted wearing products from her brand, seamlessly blending her role as Glinda with her signature makeup line. View this post on Instagram A post shared by r.e.m.beauty (@r.e.m.beauty) Betty Crocker Betty Crocker has joined the Wicked celebration, bringing a touch of whimsy to the Wicked celebration with themed vanilla cake pops and cupcakes. These treats reveal a green or pink hue when the batter is mixed, a playful nod to the iconic colors of Elphaba and Glinda. This magical surprise adds a fun and festive element, perfect for fans looking to create their Wicked-inspired confections at home. OPI Nails OPI Nails has cast a spell with its Wicked-inspired collection, featuring 12 enchanting nail shades available in classic polish and gel color, 9 Infinite Shine shades, and 4 sets of xPRESS/ON tips. During the launch of this collection, Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba, became an OPI ambassador. Speaking to Essence, Erivo shared, “so much goes into creating any set of nails; so much skill goes into it. It’s art.” This collaboration beautifully captures the artistry and allure of Wicked, allowing fans to express their love for the story down to their fingertips. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPI UK&I (@opinailsuk) Target x Stanley Target released a limited-edition collection of Wicked-inspired Stanley reusable cups and tumblers, which became an instant hit. Available in 20oz and 40oz sizes, the tumblers come in Elphaba green, adorned with a gold flying monkey, and Glinda pink, decorated with butterfly details. Fans eagerly lined up at Target stores to snag their own, causing these popular items to quickly fly off the shelves. Crocs Crocs has joined the Wicked lineup with two themed shoes: the Wicked Elphaba Classic Clog and the Wicked Glinda Siren Clog, which features a 3.5-inch heel. Each pair includes six unique Jibbitz charms that capture the essence of each character—such as a witch hat for Elphaba and a bubble for Glinda. The designs go beyond color, with stylistic choices like Glinda’s heel adding an extra nod to each leading lady’s personality, letting fans step into the magic of Wicked in style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) Voluspa Voluspa has crafted a “dueling experience of scent and unexpected beauty” with two Wicked-inspired fragrances. Glinda’s Perfectly Pink Yuzu combines notes of pink yuzu, sparkling sea salt, candied flowers, and vanilla bubbles, available in a boxed candle, mini tin, and reed diffuser. Elphaba’s Bewitching Banyan Forest features notes of phosphorescent forest, banyan tree, and glowing amber, offered in the same formats. Each scent reflects its character’s essence, with Glinda’s fragrance housed in light pink with gold accents and Elphaba’s in dark green with gold details, creating a truly enchanting sensory experience. Cambridge Satchel Cambridge Satchel has unveiled a Wicked-themed collection of leather bags, featuring styles like the Mini Binocular Bag, The Little One crossbody, and The Mini handheld bag. The collection comes in colors inspired by the musical, including Popular Pink, Wicked Green, Shiz Blue, and classic black. Adding to the fun, fans can take a quiz to discover their perfect Wicked bag, making this collaboration as stylish as it is magical. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cambridge Satchel (@cambridge_satchel) Lego LEGO has embraced the magic of Wicked with four enchanting sets: Glinda & Elphaba’s Dormitory, cleverly designed to close like Glinda’s luggage trunk; Welcome to Emerald City; Elphaba & Glinda Figures; and Glinda, Elphaba, & Nessarose at Shiz University. Each set beautifully captures the essence of the musical, making them perfect for introducing little ones to the world of Wicked or delighting long-time fans with collectible creations. Sydney Evan Sydney Evan’s jewelry collection brings the wonder and unlimited potential of Oz to life with nine exquisite pieces. Crafted with gold and diamonds, the collection includes intricate rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, each adorned with Wicked-inspired symbols like hot air balloons, sparkles, and butterflies. This is a perfect way for fans looking to subtly showcase their love for the musical, these timeless designs offer a sophisticated nod to the magic of Wicked. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Evan (@sydneyevan) Aldo Aldo has unveiled a limited-edition Wicked collection featuring an array of accessories, including shoes, bags, earrings, bows, advent calendars, and more. With options available in female and male sizes, the collection captures the essence of Wicked’s iconic fashion. Highlights include the stunning Spellbinding heels, featuring a design inspired by Glinda’s wand, the Goodnews bag, crafted in sleek black leather with gold detailing, and the Ozmopolitan shoes, chic black loafers with a gold Oz symbol. This collection is a dream come true for Wicked fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation debuts, these collaborations have only amplified the excitement. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the magic, “Thank Goodness” for being able to experience the essence of Oz in every aspect of life.