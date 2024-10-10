This season, a large number of designers, models, and brands created art out of fashion. Fashion is a society constantly impacting, moving, and growing. Cultural and artistic implications within fashion create a world of industry while honoring an age-old art form. We see this every year, especially in Milan, Italy, with art displayed for the whole world on one of the most influential runways to exist. So, sit back and scroll through the posts to experience the artistry of creative fashion.
- versace
Versace outdid itself on the Milan runway this year with their colorful fusion of fabric, texture, and authenticity. This brand within the iconography it represents did not come abroad to disappoint. The blend of cultural fabric motifs, silhouette, and style replicates itself into a different world of something modern, but also nostalgic. The first post with the contemporary fabrics follows in suit of the Versace 90s silk look within the second post. Overall, not only aesthetically pleasing to look at, but Versace has made its statement.
- Del Core
The heroine herself, Naomi Campbell, modeled the stunning and simplistic style of Del Core’s silhouette dress. This look is shadowy, yet light and glorifying, while upholding delicate feminine beauty for the stunning figure of the model. The cut is similar to that of Ancient Greek female wear, while also utilizing a small cutout to fabricate a contemporary look. I would consider this a stunning piece delivering femininity, subtlety, and beauty, both to the model and the brand.
- dolce & Gabbana
Madonna embraces a sense of mystery with Dolce & Gabbana’s feminine pieces of art, sporting a gothic bridal look. The delicate collaboration of lace, silk, and satin adorned with the see-through tights and veil lends itself to be a stunning piece of macabre art. These monumental pieces of fashion worn by the ever-so-stunning Madonna make for a striking visual piece to go down Milan’s runway.
- armani
Armani presents an absolutely stunning deep, velvet blue dress featuring a sleeveless cut with floral beading. The color itself already screams rich with the hue being deep and royal. Combined with the texture, border, and floral motifs, this dress mimics that of celestial paintings. Exceptionally flattering to the model’s figure, Armani caters to a divine shape and highlights the fabric’s intensity. This is truly a visually stunning array of textures, fabrics, and motifs.
- gucci
Statement fashion on the Milan runway did not come to disappoint this Fashion Week. This post by Gucci has some beautiful embellishments to a typical 20s-60s style silhouette while combining harsh leather and delicate lace. The combination of brittle and soft fabric attributes to how fashion is commentary and explores how specific pieces can all be meaningful in their own way. Explore the reality and concept of fashion being jarring yet alluring with the collection by Gucci down below.
- Alberta ferretti
Last but not least, Alberta Ferretti’s mystical collection making its way down the runway this season was dreamlike. This collection was delicate and soft, yet also unyielding with different fabrics, colors, and cuts. Refining the feminine figure to be encapsulating and impactful makes all the statement to this fever dream of a collection. All pieces in this collection can be flattering to the models while encompassing full creative limits.
Made for women, designed by the woman.
Overall, Milan Fashion Week has embraced full creative liberty. Expand your creative knowledge by analyzing some of the greatest artists of our time: fashion designers. Until next year, Milan!