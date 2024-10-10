This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

This season, a large number of designers, models, and brands created art out of fashion. Fashion is a society constantly impacting, moving, and growing. Cultural and artistic implications within fashion create a world of industry while honoring an age-old art form. We see this every year, especially in Milan, Italy, with art displayed for the whole world on one of the most influential runways to exist. So, sit back and scroll through the posts to experience the artistry of creative fashion.

Overall, Milan Fashion Week has embraced full creative liberty. Expand your creative knowledge by analyzing some of the greatest artists of our time: fashion designers. Until next year, Milan!