I’m Voting Early: Here’s How To Do It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

My UCF student fall to-do list: drinking pumpkin-spice whatever, attending Spirit Splash, listening to Red (Taylor’s Version), studying for my midterms, and voting in the 2024 election.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and this presidential election is the first time many UCF students will vote. This can cause apprehension about finding polling locations and understanding the voting process.

I’m here to tell you that I am freshly 18 and in the same anxiety-inducing boat. That’s why I’m extremely qualified to tell you how to vote.

You won’t find me at the polls on Election Day. I am choosing to vote early, and I think you should, too. In Florida, early voting offers flexibility for college students, allowing them to cast their ballot on their own timeline while avoiding crowded Election Day lines.

FIVE REASONS you SHOULD VOTE EARLY

you won’t have to fit voting into your busy schedule UCF student life involves classes, studying, work, and social activities. Early voting allows you to vote when it works for you without squeezing it into an already hectic day. Avoid Election Day Conflicts Election Day is on a Tuesday. Although it’s as important as ever, midterms, project deadlines, and campus events can easily conflict with your voting. By voting early, you won’t have to stress balancing your academic responsibilities with making it to the polls. Time To Travel If UCF is your home away from home, you are probably registered to vote in your hometown, not Orange County. Voting early not only gives you more options for where to cast your ballot but also allows you an extra range of days to travel home to vote. Personally, I am registered to vote in Brevard County. I plan on traveling home on a Friday to vote. This would not be possible for me on Nov. 5 because I have Tuesday classes! Skip the Long Lines Many students wait until Election Day to vote, which can lead to longer lines on campus or in your local precinct. Voting early helps you avoid the crowds and save valuable time. It should be noted that Florida has six amendments on the ballot this election season. This is in contrast to 2020’s four amendments and five in 2016. These extra amendments mean more individual time at the polls, leading to longer-than-average wait times on Election Day. Contribute to a Smooth Election Process Early voting helps ease the flow of people on Election Day, ensuring that hardworking election volunteers experience fewer delays. It also reduces the chance of technical issues affecting your ability to vote.

Okay, I’ll vote early. But how?

The early voting process in Florida is surprisingly easy and nearly identical to Election Day voting but has some added benefits. You do not need to do anything special to be eligible to vote early.

The first step is knowing the county you are registered to vote in. You can find that out by looking up your registration here.

The early voting period in Florida is a minimum of ten days before Election Day. However, some counties and specific polling locations choose to begin early voting up to 15 days prior, on Oct. 21.

Most importantly, registered voters can vote at any early voting site within their eligible county. In contrast, on Election Day, registered voters must vote at the assigned precinct of their legal residence.

In layman’s terms, this means that early voters have the luxury of voting at any available voting site in their registered county. In contrast, Election Day voters in some counties must vote at a specific polling station assigned according to their registered address.

To vote, you will need a valid photo ID. Acceptable forms include a Florida driver’s license or student ID, among others. You can find other valid forms of identification here.

Polling Locations for UCF Students

Conveniently for UCF students registered to vote in Orange County, UCF’s Office of Student Involvement will host a voting site beginning on Oct. 21 in the Live Oak Magnolia Room on campus. They are also open on Election Day. Orange County polling locations start to open as early as Oct. 21. Find more information on Orange County’s polling locations here.

If you are a UCF student whose permanent residence is not in Orange County, you can find more information about how to vote or early vote in your county by visiting the Florida Division of Election’s website and navigating to your county.

On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but hours vary for early voting. Check with your local polling location.

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHEN, JUST VOTE!

Now that you know the benefits of early voting, I have to come clean and admit that I don’t actually care how or when you vote—as long as you do.

Early voting is the best way to ensure that I can manage my academic responsibilities and civic duties. But if you would like to have an authentic Election Day experience, voting on Nov. 5 is a great route to pick, too.

Whenever and wherever you vote, remember that the President isn’t the only important thing Floridians are voting for.

Six essential amendments will directly affect our lives in Florida, influencing everything from healthcare and education to tourism and the environment. Engaging with these issues in addition to the presidential election empowers you as a voter and ensures that your voice is heard on matters that matter most to you and your fellow Floridians.

To learn more about each amendment, check out this Her Campus article!

Participating in democracy is crucial, as it shapes the future of our communities and ensures that everyone’s opinions and needs are represented. Early voting is my preferred way to participate, and I hope it might be yours now, too!