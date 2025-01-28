How to Host the Perfect Galentines Party on a Not-So-Perfect Budget

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
So, you want to throw the ultimate Galentine’s Day party. Cute idea, right? There’s just one problem: you just checked your bank account, and apparently, those “treat yourself” moments at Foxtail went a little overboard this month. Oops.
Here’s the thing — you don’t need big bucks to host a killer party. Turns out, friendship and snacks don’t require maxing out your credit card.
Let’s set a budget of $50 and throw the perfect lowkey Galentines.
- Jackbox Games
Hosting a party is all about creating fun moments, and Jackbox is perfect for that. It’s hilarious and interactive, and you can purchase the Jackbox Party Starter — the best Jackbox game — for only $10. You can play it on your phone and cast it on your TV! This game is an instant party starter.
- Rom-Com Marathon
After the games, queue up some rom-com classics. Chances are, everyone already has access to at least one streaming service. Netflix? Hulu? Amazon Prime? The options are endless, plus you already own it, so that’s free ninety-nine. #girlmath
- Food & Snacks
Who doesn’t love pizza? You can get two frozen pizzas for $12. It’s cheaper and arguably way better than delivery. One brand that has never let me down is the Digiorno Rising Crust Supreme Pizza.
When it comes to drinks, mocktails are the way to go. Nobody can resist a pretty drink at an even prettier price. Some great budget-friendly options include the Minute Maid Pink Lemonade and Welch’s Sparkling Strawberry Juice.
For dessert, nothing says Galentine’s like pink and white frosting. Opting for some store-bought sugar cookies will satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth! If cookies aren’t your thing, you can make some brownies instead! If you’re the kind of friend group that can handle baking together, making brownies is a fun and cheap dessert option. The Duncan Hines Brownie Mix is delicious and only $2, so you and your friends can enjoy baking on a budget.
- Decorations and Tableware
These are totally optional, but if you have some extra money and need help spending it, decorations are the way to go! A cute heart garland is simple and instantly curates the perfect vibe.
You can purchase some light pink plates, red napkins, and gold cutlery for tableware for $6. Yay for not washing dishes! Finish setting the tone with plastic champagne flutes to elevate those sparkling mocktails.
Grand Total of $50
There you have it! For just $50, you’ve got games, movies, food, drinks, and decor to create a night full of laughs, snacks, and memories. Turns out, you don’t need a big budget to celebrate big with your favorite people. Now go and have the Galentine’s Day of your dreams — just maybe skip Foxtail for the rest of the month.