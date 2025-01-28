How to Host the Perfect Galentines Party on a Not-So-Perfect Budget

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, you want to throw the ultimate Galentine’s Day party. Cute idea, right? There’s just one problem: you just checked your bank account, and apparently, those “treat yourself” moments at Foxtail went a little overboard this month. Oops.

Here’s the thing — you don’t need big bucks to host a killer party. Turns out, friendship and snacks don’t require maxing out your credit card.

Let’s set a budget of $50 and throw the perfect lowkey Galentines.

Grand Total of $50

There you have it! For just $50, you’ve got games, movies, food, drinks, and decor to create a night full of laughs, snacks, and memories. Turns out, you don’t need a big budget to celebrate big with your favorite people. Now go and have the Galentine’s Day of your dreams — just maybe skip Foxtail for the rest of the month.