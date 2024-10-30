Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Food Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we near the end of what I consider to be the best time of the year, we start to realize the time of Halloween Horror Nights is ending. Universal brought many scares and screams to its houses and scare-zones featured in this year’s eerie event. The scariest part was trying the food for the first time, uncertain if it would succeed in its plight for deliciousness. However, Universal did an excellent job in its food selection this year, hosting diverse flavors and food types for all to enjoy. But of course, no food review is complete without a list of the top 10 foods.

Say “Cheese Burger”

This frightful burger is part of the Triplets of Terror food kiosk located in Springfield. It is a part of their birthday-themed foods that match the house. The burger is bite-sized, which was a little disappointing considering the price was $9.99. It was topped with a pickle aioli and a cheese bun, along with your traditional burger toppings. Surprisingly, the all-beef patty was cooked at the perfect medium temperature and was very tender. In coordination with the theme, the burger is topped with a small “Happy Birthday” stick, just like a birthday cupcake. To top it off, this was hands down the greasiest burger I have ever tried in my life. When I picked up the burger to take a bite, I thought it was going to slip out of my hands.

Ropa Vieja Walking Taco

I was far more scared to try this food item than I was to enter the actual Slaughter Sinema 2 house, which this taco was themed after. It is served in half of a Doritos chips bag, making it convenient to walk and eat out of the bag. After taking the first bite, I was shocked by the flavor. The walking taco is mixed with Doritos, adding an interesting cheesy flavor to the ropa vieja. It paired well with the sour cream and lettuce. Unfortunately, there were far more Doritos than ropa vieja, which was pretty disappointing, but all in all, it was a shockingly good snack.

Twisted Tater

The Twisted Tater, a Halloween Horror Nights staple, offers a variety of flavors, including sour cream and chive, garlic Parmesan, and seasoning salt. My favorite is the garlic parmesan; I find it pairs well with the natural flavor of the potato, but you can’t go wrong with any option. For the past few years I’ve gone to Halloween Horror Nights, this has always been on the menu. Although I thoroughly enjoy this snack, it is incredibly salty, so be prepared to chug some water afterward.

Cyclops Cup

This Major Sweets Candy Factory dessert was the cool-down I needed after spending hours in the blazing Florida Sun. The chocolate-coated vanilla and peanut butter cup reflects Klondike Bar vibes. Although it is described as having a candy eyeball, mine did not, which was very disappointing. With that being said, I enjoyed this treat, and I would consider it a must-have this year.

Goblin Pie

Continuing to Goblin’s Feast, this mini apple pie gives all of the fall vibes. The pie is topped with a sugar coating and a raspberry jam to represent blood. I felt this pie went well with the other two Goblin’s Feast food items: the pumpkin guts and BBQ turkey wing, which tied the flavors in well.

Mini Stay-Puft S’more

This dessert is such a fun twist on a classic treat. The marshmallow is shaped like the Stay-Puft marshmallow man laid on top of a chocolate bar and graham cracker. The marshmallow itself was perfectly gooey, but the chocolate and graham cracker were firm. I enjoyed the opposing textures, which enable the option to eat with your hands or a fork and knife.

Abbott’s Farm Corn Chowder

I loved this chowder, along with the array of flavors in the bowls. It is a creamy stew with vegetables and shrimp, which surprisingly filled me up for a while. I also enjoyed the experience of getting the food, as the staff made you feel like you were living in the Quiet Place.

Pumpkin Guts

The Pumpkin Guts surprised me; it includes butternut squash, zucchini, and pumpkin seeds inside an acorn squash. For some, the gooey texture may not be the most ideal, but I enjoyed the texture of the acorn squash paired with the squash and zucchini. The flavors tasted fantastic, and I recommend everyone try it once.

Harissa BBQ Turkey Wing

I was not expecting this wing to be so huge. Not only was it very filling, but the flavor was incredible. The sauce on top of the wing created a great mix of spicy and sweet. The sauce has a very subtle kick, which was quite enjoyable on the pallet. Overall, the meat itself was very tender. Make sure to grab a lot of napkins before eating this wing, as it can be quite a mess.

Pork Carniceria