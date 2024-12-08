Gameday Get Ready with Me: The Key to a Flawless Routine for next season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Football season is coming to a close, with only a few remaining playoffs and bowl games left. As a girl who takes quite some time to get ready, I always find myself consumed by the chaos of game day. I never seem to have enough time! Here’s a little checklist of tips to make the getting-ready process quicker and smoother.

Get up Football game times can range anywhere from noon to late in the evening. That said, whatever time you think you need to get up, set your alarm an hour earlier! There’s always a chance of running behind or forgetting about that one pesky homework assignment due at 11:59 p.m. on game day. It’s better to have another hour to work with, which helps with a time crunch. For a game starting earlier in the day, tailgates can begin as early as 9 a.m., so eating a big meal before heading out is also essential! Photo by Debby Hudson from Unsplash makeup routine As someone who goes to school in Florida, I find the weather for games to be often humid and hot. I struggled to find additions to my makeup routine that wouldn’t melt off my face as I sat in the bleachers. One product that I thoroughly enjoy is the Supergoop Glow Screen. This product doubles as a sunscreen and primer and holds makeup to the skin extremely well. The shimmery tint gives you the perfect glowy base while protecting your face from the sun. Another absolutely worth-it product is the L’Oreal Telescopic Waterproof mascara. If you attend a Florida school, then you know that there is always a chance of rain! This ensures that your mascara will stay perfectly in place, lasting the entire day. Accessorize! It can be easy to repeat outfits throughout the season, but slight alterations can be made to spice things up. One of my favorite investments was getting sneakers in my school colors. They’ve become a game-day staple, and I’m always asked where I bought them! Another simple addition is body glitter. This fun accessory can go wherever you desire and can be a great display of self-expression. Trying out new hairstyles can also be another way to stand out in a crowd. Bubble braids and slick-back ponytails are current trends that can elevate any look. If you’re going for a simpler look, put on a pair of sunglasses! I find them fashionable and protective, so I never leave the house without a pair of sunnies. What to pack Of course, there’s the matter of what to bring. Most schools have a clear bag policy with specific dimension requirements. Hence, it is important to pack only the essentials. Bringing your wallet and school ID is a no-brainer, but what else? Depending on where you go to school, a poncho and fan might be necessary! Adversely, a beanie might be needed for colder temperatures. If you’re like me, you might want to freshen up once you enter the game. I always bring a little roll-on perfume and lip gloss to keep myself feeling ready for any pictures or post-game adventures. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

College football season is truly special, and all students deserve to enjoy it. Hopefully, this list helps reduce the chaos of your game-day experience!