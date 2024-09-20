The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

When you think of “classic” literature, what comes to mind? Are you haunted by the memories of boring English periods when The Great Gatsby and The Catcher in the Rye dominated classroom discussions and homework assignments for months on end? If so, you’re not alone (no shade to those books, though)!

Classic literature gets a bad rep because of these experiences. Many students (including myself) can attest to the hatred towards assigned readings. Even as an English major, finding the motivation to read assigned pieces can sometimes feel impossible. After being forced to read stories that differ from our interests, the enjoyment factor can be taken away from literature and even discourage future reading. According to Literacy Inc., 33% of high school graduates in the U.S. never read a book after graduating.

Although the classics are associated with the mundanity of classroom reading, their storylines and messages can stimulate interest and imagination just as much as any other book. We may just need to read them of our own free will. Below is a diverse list of staple books commonly assigned in schools but prove their classic status with their creativity and relatability!

The Picture of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde If you love the thriller genre, British culture, or commentaries on high-class society, this book is for you! Published just before the twentieth century, The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde focuses on the titular character’s descent into hedonism, eventually selling his soul to stay beautiful and popular. As he delves further into a world of pleasure, his self-portrait painted by a friend mirrors his internal ugliness. Though taking place in Victorian England, the story’s popularity comes from the relevance of its message across time. The reader quickly learns the consequences of distancing from one’s true self as Dorian commits acts he initially condemns. If this novel sounds like your thing, you can find it online for free through Project Gutenberg! Frankenstein by Mary Shelley If you love natural imagery, philosophy, and tragic heroes, this is the book for you! Written by 19-year-old Mary Shelley, Frankenstein is the original form of the story we all know and love. When I read this book for the first time, I was surprised at the lack of horror elements present in modern adaptations. Much of the story revolves around Victor Frankenstein’s guilt and reasoning for creating the monster, which makes the story feel more human. As a college student, it also puts the freedom of the university experience into perspective, as unchecked ambition could result in ruin (hopefully nothing as bad as making a monster, though). If this novel appeals to you, you can find it online for free through Project Gutenberg! Original photo by Johanna Weeks Dawn By Octavia E. Butler If you love science fiction, worldbuilding, and political commentary, this is the book for you! Octavia E. Butler’s Dawn follows Lillith, a human woman chosen to repopulate humanity by breeding with the Oankali, an alien race who rescues the remaining humans after a catastrophe on Earth. While the imagery in this book can be graphic, Dawn—alongside other works by Butler—reshaped the science fiction genre by translating defects of humanity (i.e., the violation of female autonomy, racial prejudices, and homophobia) into an alien world. Each character has questionable motives or moral compasses, which makes readers question if the Oankali are the story’s true villains. If this novel intrigues you, you can find it at your local Barnes and Noble. This is the first book in Butler’s Xenogenesis trilogy, so if you enjoy it, two more are waiting for you! Little Women By Louisa May Alcott If you love coming-of-age stories, sisterhood, and the challenges of gender roles, this is the book for you! With the massive popularity of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation, there’s more to love about the March sisters in Louisa May Alcott’s original novel. Taking place in the latter half of the Civil War, the four sisters navigate girlhood, careers, motherhood, artistic interests, and romances in their own jurisdiction. Each chapter of Little Women feels like a short story, making the novel easier to read. With their relatable life journeys and mental processes, many readers self-identify with one of the sisters’ personalities (I’m a Beth girl myself). If you want to give this novel a try, I highly recommend reading the Barnes and Noble Classics Series edition, which includes helpful footnotes to understand their language! Columbia Pictures

If the classroom has discouraged you from reading outside of academics, try your shot at one of the books on this list! I constantly hear about the desire to read more or read more classics, so perhaps these picks could work To Kill A Mockingbird– I mean, to kill two birds with one stone.