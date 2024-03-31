Forgotten Feminists: Women who Paved the Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. While the names like Susan B. Anthony and Rosa Parks are widely recognized for their roles in advancing women’s rights there are countless other feminists whose stories remain in the shadows. In this article, we shine a light on some of these forgotten feminists whose pioneering efforts paved the way for future generations to come.

Early Pioneers

Ida b. Wells (1862-1931)

Ida B. Wells was an African American civil rights advocate, journalist, and feminist. Wells not only fought for women’s suffrage, particularly for Black Women, but she formed the civil rights organization “National Association of Colored Women”. She was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for her courageous reporting on the horrific violence against African Americans during the era of lynching.

Septima P. Clark (1989-1987)

Septima P. Clark was a civil rights activist who was a part of the Charleston chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Due to the color of her skin hindering her from not being able to teach in the Charleston public school system, she protested to win African Americans the right to teach at Charleston public schools. Clark designed educational programs to teach African American community members how to read and write.

Intersectional tRAILBLAZERS

aUDRE lORDE (1934-1992)

Audre Lorde was a Black feminist lesbian who played a role in fighting for racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equality. She was a professor of English at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Hunter College. Not only that but, Lorde was a prominent speaker at the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1979. Before passing, she received many honors such as the 1991 Walt Whitman Citation of Merit, which made her the Poet Laureate of the State of New York for 1991-1992.

gLOBAL fEMINISTS vOICES

hALIMA aden(1997)

Born in a Refugee Camp in Kenya and moved to the United States at age 6, Halima Aden is a Somali-American fashion model and activist. She is the first hijab-wearing model to be on runways and the cover of Vogue Magazine. Halima became a UNICEF ambassador, using her platform to advocate for children’s rights and raise funds and awareness for the global refugee crisis.

Contemporary Activists

Issa Rae (1985)

Issa Rae is an actress, writer, producer, and activist for women and civil rights. Issa first gained attention for her work on her YouTube series ‘Awkward Black Girl’. She has created two popular HBO series ‘Insecure’ & ‘RAP SH!T’. While I haven’t watched ‘RAP SH!T’ yet, I can say that ‘Insecure’ is a must-watch especially when you’re navigating your 20s and 30s, honestly life in general. She has advocated for diversity and representation in the entertainment industry through her production company ‘HOORAE Media’ where she supports and promotes marginalized voices. Rae has used her platform to bring attention to police brutality against African- Americans as well as the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let us remember and honor their legacies and let their stories inspire us to continue to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.