The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

There is nothing more beautiful, and sometimes tragic, than two people falling in love. Love can expose a person’s deepest, most vulnerable parts and show you who they truly are.

Sometimes, however, we would much rather watch other people go through that rollercoaster than experience it ourselves, and that is where the theatre works its magic.

This Broadway season, multiple new shows are set to bring beloved love stories back to the stage. These are the top three revivals to look out for:

Romeo + Juliet The most famous romance of all time is getting another makeover. Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare has had many interpretations since its creation in the 16th century, including the 2023 Best Musical Nominee & Juliet. Only one year later, it is being joined on Broadway by this new production with a modern spin that focuses on the titular characters as part of a “new generation on the edge.“ The play stars Kit Connor (Heartstopper) and Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes) as the star-crossed lovers. The soundtrack for the show is composed by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff, who is best known for his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde. Previews begin on Sept. 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with the show officially opening on Oct. 24. It’s scheduled for a 20-week limited run, with a closing date of Feb. 16, 2025, so see it while you can. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romeo + Juliet (@romeojulietnyc) Our Town Another play known for its romance and exploration of the ups and downs of love is Our Town by Thornton Wilder. The incredibly beautiful and equally heartbreaking play is being revived at The Barrymore Theatre. Jim Parsons, Zoey Dutch, and Ephraim Sykes will star as the Stage Manager, Emily Webb, and George Gibbs, respectively. Parsons, best known for The Big Bang Theory, and Sykes are both theatre vets, but Dutch will be making her Broadway debut. The play looks back on George and Emily’s lives, following their journey from childhood friends to lovers until the untimely death of one of the characters. It encourages you to appreciate life and love while you have it and is a must-see play. Previews started on Sept. 17, and opening night is Oct. 10. The Last Five Years This story is one of uncertain love. In this musical by Jason Robert Brown, Jamie and Cathy fall in love as often as they fall out of it over the span of five years. Although it has never been on Broadway, there have been numerous productions since its premiere in Chicago in 2001, including the 2015 film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. This spring, the musical finally hits the big stage with Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren filling out the two-person cast. Another limited run, this musical will be located at the Hudson Theatre for only 14 weeks. Previews begin on Mar. 18, 2025, and the opening date is Apr. 6, 2025. It closes on June 22, 2025. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last Five Years (@thelastfiveyears)

Love seems to be in the air this theatre season.

Without even mentioning the original stories hitting the stage, these interpretations of classic romances are enough to take you on an emotional journey and expose what it looks like to love.