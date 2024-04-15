Summer 2024 is the summer of live music. Every day there seems to be another tour announced. With the semester ending, what better way to rejuvenate than seeing your favorite artists in concert? Okay, maybe it will hurt your bank account, but yolo, right? Here are some of the most anticipated concerts happening in Orlando this summer!
- Mariah the Scientist- April 26th
Mariah the Scientist is an R&B singer who had her first Billboard Top 100 song in 2022. Since then, she has only gotten more popular, collaborating with artists like 21 Savage. Her tour “To Be Eaten Alive” has started and she will be performing at House of Blues on April 26th.
- Hozier- May 8th
If you own the TikTok app you may have heard this artist’s song “Too Sweet.” Hozier is known for being a lyrical genius: maybe you can confirm that for yourself if you see him live at the Kia Center on May 8th.
- Bad Bunny- May 17th and 18th
Mr. Benito, the Puerto Rican king, will grace us with his presence not once but twice at the Kia Center so you really don’t have any excuse to not see this man. Everyone knows you want to sing and dance to “Perro Negro.”
- Melanie Martinez- May 29th
Whether you like “Crybaby: “K-12” or “Portals”, you are going to LOVE this concert. Matinez’s “Trilogy Tour” will consist of all three of her albums, so you’ll get a perfect mix of all her eras. It’s also a perfect opportunity to have an intriguing concert outfit! Save the date for May 29th at the Kia Center.
- Kane Brown- May 30th
Have you been needing an event to wear your super cute boots to? Well, the highly loved country artist, Kane Brown, will hit the Kia Center stage on May 30th so make sure you break those boots in before then!
- Gunna- June 9th
Guys, I think you’re “gunna” love this one! Oh, it’s not funny? Alright. Anyways, on June 9th at the Kia Center, you can listen to your favorite Gunna songs live! Be there or be square.
- Aventura- June 14th and 15th
For my Latin queens and kings (and honorary ones), the iconic Aventura is performing at the Kia Center on June 14th and June 15th. Get those hips ready to move!
- Blink-182- June 20th
When you think of pop-punk, Blink-182 has got to be one of the first bands you think of. If you wanna scream “Dumpweed” and “All The Small Things,” make sure you get your tickets to see them on June 20th and the Kia Center.
- Mother Mother and Cavetown- June 29th
Remember in 2020 when alt-TikTok was filled with Mother Mother and Cavetown? Well, if you want to tap back into the indie era see them perform on June 29th at the Orlando Amphitheater.
- PVRIS- July 2nd
PVRIS is truly underrated. They have such unique music. If you haven’t heard their songs, check them out and then buy your tickets immediately! They’ll perform live on July 2nd at House of Blues.
- Jhene Aiko- July 6th
The Queen of R&B, Jhene Aiko has announced her tour The Magic Hour. She’s bringing 4 other artists who will grace the stage, all equally as talented. So, basically, it’s five concerts in one. Yeah, get those tickets for July 6th at the Kia Center.
- Zach Bryan- July 21st
Zach Bryan coming to the Kia Center on July 21st is another perfect opportunity to tap into your country girl era! Yeehaw! (Or whatever y’all country listeners say).
If you wanna be in your concert era this summer, be sure to check out one (or more) of these fantastic artists. See a tried-and-true favorite or experience new music live for the first time. Happy concert-going!