Finals Week Is Upon Us: Songs to Keep You Motivated

Now that we have almost reached Finals Week, the stage of the semester where final projects and exams are looming behind our shoulders, music always helps me not to be possessed by burnout as I work on an assignment. Whether it’s K-pop, Latin pop, or J-pop, listening to music makes the stress of finals less draining.

In this article, I have compiled five songs on my playlist that make me feel rejuvenated every time they come on and help perish the tightness in my shoulders that resided in me as I worked on my finals.

“Same dream, same mind, same night”- seventeen If you are looking for a group with songs to nurture your mind, Seventeen is the one you should seek on Spotify or Apple Music. This song from their eighth mini album makes me feel at ease with just the first note, forcing me to have it on a loop as I work on my final paper. “Tu con el”- Rauw Alejandro (cover) Rauw Alejandro has gone viral over the past few weeks after the release of his new album, where he’s added his cover of Frank Ruiz’s song “Tu Con El,” leading many older and newer generations of salsa fans to become obsessed with the song. It has been on my playlist since it was added to Spotify, and it makes the small breaks I take as I work on my assignments more enjoyable, as Alejandro’s voice is addictive to listen to. This song helps to distract one’s mind from all the stress it previously possessed. “aoi sangosho”- Seiko matsuda This might be the first J-pop song I have mentioned in my articles, but Seiko Matsuda’s voice is angelic and a pleasure to listen to as I do my work. This particular song makes me feel at ease and content, as it brings sensations of satisfaction and freedom one feels when finishing an assignment. Matsuda’s song is one to have on a loop if you want a serotonin boost while working. “Woke up”- xg If you want to feel empowered while completing your final paper or presentation, XG is a group that will grant you the drive to finish your assignments on time. If you don’t want to listen to the soft melodies of the songs I mentioned before, then “Woke Up” will be the best option to add to your playlist this finals season. The song’s strong rhythm and the singer’s addictive voices will make you feel as if you’re part of a race like the ones in Speed Racer. “La Cita”- Gali Galiano Lastly, “La Cita” by Gali Galiano is another old salsa song that will enamor you during this last stretch of the semester. At times, listening to older Latin music is enough to make my mind feel less overwhelmed by all the work I must complete before Thanksgiving break. “La Cita” is one of the songs that has granted me that sensation of tranquility. Even if you don’t know Spanish, Galiano’s voice still carries the feelings of the lyrics, and the melody is a sweet companion to it. It’s one of the few songs I have on repeat while I write my papers, especially since it helps make thoughts flow easier in my mind.

Hopefully, some of the songs on this list will be added to your studying playlist, making your study sessions less stressful and giving you a three-minute break from thinking about how to continue the third paragraph of your paper.

If you’re eager for more, check out my entire playlist for more recommendations.